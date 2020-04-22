Will anyone come to Santa Fe this summer?, April 21
"Not a chance. People need to accept the new reality we are currently in however long or temporary it may be." Ed Li
"It doesn’t matter how much positive thinking or blind optimism we have, it won’t change the economic reality. For the most part, this year’s tourist season ended before it even began." Andrew Lucero
"I am a longtime subscriber to Santa Fe Opera. I love it and will miss it this summer, but it shouldn't go on. Think not just of the audience, but of the musicians and singers, many of whom would be forced to work in close quarters for long periods of time. A large number of the orchestra musicians live in COVID-19 hotspots like the NYC metro and will be traveling immediately before the season. Let's think of that." Rick Lohmann
"I am in tourism and would love for it to recover quickly, but are they going to seat opera-goers 6 feet apart? Are there going to be limitations on the total that attend?" Stefanie Beninato
"Yes! Looking forward to a visit ASAP!" Tanya N Jason Spavins
"For the sake of this town's future economic viability, let's hope the answer is a resounding yes. Our number one industry is tourism." David J.
