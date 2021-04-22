New Mexico Republicans moving state convention to Texas, April 19
“Republicans please stay there. Poor New Mexico. So far from heaven — so close to Texas.” Bill Becher
“Sounds like for at least three days, the average IQ in New Mexico is going up.” Craig Meyer
“ ‘New Mexico Republicans’ — Isn’t that an oxymoron?” Paul Chadwick
“Can we use any of the pandemic relief funds to assist them to moving there permanently? Minimally it would benefit our COVID rates.” Lynn K. Allen
“A great place for them, maybe they could shop for property during the convention.” Vicente Roybal
“If Texas is so great, why is New Mexico and other surrounding places overrun with Texans throughout the year? Seems like when a Texan gets a three-day weekend, they can’t get away quick enough. Just ask Lyin’ Ted Cruz.” Mark Stahl
“But why did so many New Mexicans go to Texas to get their vaccines, despite all the strutting by the Governor’s Office about what a great vaccination job New Mexico did?” Lee DiFiore
“I’m hoping the Republicans going to Texas won’t be allowed back into New Mexico. So-called New Mexico Republicans just want to turn New Mexico into a province of Texas. That’s not going to fly. I’m sure they would love to merge New Mexico into Texas if they could. They can’t. You might as well stay in Texas, Republicans.” Dottie Butle
