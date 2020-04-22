Officials consider higher deductibles, copays for city workers, April 20
“Now would be the time to eliminate paying retiring employees for unused sick leave and unlimited unused vacation time.” Scott Smart
“The result will be people using ALL of that sick and vacation time. So, employees will not be on the job as much. The effect of that on city services would have to be taken into consideration.” Emily Koyama
“Since the city cannot afford the Cadillac insurance, shouldn’t they cut the Cadillac wages that were given to the created positions in HR, the Mayor’s Office and other department administrators?” Ron Lucero
“Perhaps the midst of a health crisis is not the time to be increasing the cost of people’s health care? The city is already planning to cut employees’ wages. Topping that with increasing the cost of employees’ health care is straight-up draconian. There are so many ways the city could save $500,000-$1 million that would not add to the burden of your employees — yet you jump at the opportunity? Shameless.” Sam Isinspace.
“What are all those ways?” Bob Novak
“End contract positions instead of just temp positions and then assess and terminate unneeded projects and purchases that are already on the books but not complete. I’m willing to bet you’d not need to do anything else and would easily save a million if not more.” Sam Isinspace
“Screwed again.” Kathy Richkind
