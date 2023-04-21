Complaints about homeless people in downtown Santa Fe spur more patrols, April 20
"I don't think most people realize just how difficult this problem is to solve. I've yet to see a city that has actually addressed the increasing homeless population effectively. A throw the bums out attitude just means they move to another part of the city, no better off themselves and certainly no better for the community as a whole. My hope is that whatever actions are taken are based on compassion for our fellow humans, not merely the desire to protect tourism dollars." Grace Perez
"The Pete's Pets neighborhood has been suffering from this problem for over a decade. There are vagrants and druggies on the street everyday; drugs, graffiti, weapons, defication, obstructing traffic. This is a DAILY occurrence. Once it becomes a downtown problem, they call the National Guard." Johnny Duran
"Santa Fe business owners and our political representatives need to create public service announcements that inform tourists to GIVE their dollars to our local nonprofits NOT to the panhandler." Donald Apodaca
"Pushing the problem into the adjacent residential areas from the 'tourist' areas is not the answer. Those individuals shouldn't be subjected to the shopping buggy 500 as a solution. Come up with real plan with real input from the community to solve this problem." Robby Roquemore
"Being homeless or poor isn't a crime. Focus on criminal activity, not residents' economic situation." Richard Saunders