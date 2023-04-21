Complaints about homeless people in downtown Santa Fe spur more patrols, April 20

"I don't think most people realize just how difficult this problem is to solve. I've yet to see a city that has actually addressed the increasing homeless population effectively. A throw the bums out attitude just means they move to another part of the city, no better off themselves and certainly no better for the community as a whole. My hope is that whatever actions are taken are based on compassion for our fellow humans, not merely the desire to protect tourism dollars." Grace Perez

"The Pete's Pets neighborhood has been suffering from this problem for over a decade. There are vagrants and druggies on the street everyday; drugs, graffiti, weapons, defication, obstructing traffic. This is a DAILY occurrence. Once it becomes a downtown problem, they call the National Guard." Johnny Duran

