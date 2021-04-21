Santa Fe to launch Alternative Response Unit for low-threat 911 calls, April 19
“I would hate to be the poor officer that has to arrive on scene solo with other personnel who can’t assist if a weapon is used or the subject becomes combative.” John Martinez
“This is much-needed in these days where many calls involve people with mental illness who may be having some kind of breakdown. This frees up the police to handle calls involving criminal activity.” Bernadette Gonzales
“This is what the ‘defund the police’ rally is really about. These are not the kind of calls our overwhelmed men in uniform should be dealing with.” Russell Scanlon
“Low-threat situations can and do escalate really fast, and there is no pause button when it happens.” John Janisieski Jr.
“I hope that this is more accessible than the current Mobile Crisis Response Team that is already in place — 99.9 percent of the times when we had to call in help for our son with mental illness, it was simply to get him safely to the hospital to stabilize him during a mental health crisis. While we were no longer able to manage it at home alone at that point, we also did not need an entire squadron of police, firefighters and EMTs in our living room all at once. I realize our family is very, very lucky to have never had a fatal incident when dealing with police and a mentally ill person in our home, and I am thankful. The fact does not escape me that things could have easily escalated several times.” Santorina Davis
