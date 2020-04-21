Nurseries struggle amid virus outbreak, but new guidelines may help, April 20
“Oh, wonderful! This is great news! I wrote an email to the governor last week, asking her to reconsider allowing the local nurseries to open with online ordering and curbside pickup. My family and I have started putting our garden together. We felt it was not fair to allow the big box stores, like Lowe’s and Home Depot, to stay open simply because they offer lumber and other ‘essential’ things needed.” Irene Edwards
“Our petty governor is behaving more like a dictator rather than an informed leader. She might want to consider the economic devastation she is inflicting on the state.” David Cartwright
“I’m disappointed that this article made no mention of the petition, signed by over 15,000 people prior to the governor’s decision, which asked the governor to reconsider on the basis of the fact that people need garden nurseries open in order to grow food. Nurseries are not just for ornamental plants, but are a source of necessary products which people need to grow edible plants.” James Martin
“We need to go back to work now in a way that is safe for employees and customers. If you can’t do that in a nursery, you can’t do it anywhere.” Robert Bartlett
“Many thanks to the governor and Speaker Brian Egolf for listening to the needs of New Mexicans and understanding how important it is for all to have access to seeds, plants and materials to grow their own food. And to realize that local providers are always better, and particularly so, for non-GMO and organic vegetables that thrive in our unique environment.” Jennifer Johnson
“I agree with you. Better quality and variety. I love our local nurseries. This comes as a big relief.” Andrea Cohen
“You can plant a garden, just go to Home Depot! Save some money while you’re at it, BTW.” Connie Lopez-Lucero
“When locals are struggling to put food on the table, why on earth would you encourage shoppers to abandon a local business?” James Morris
