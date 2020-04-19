New Mexico reports 2 more virus deaths, 87 new cases, April 18
"Surprise, surprise. In an area where many have no internet, no running water, no reliable electricity, no phones. Imagine that." Lynn Eubank
"While most of rural New Mexico is stable. Let us back to work." Ed Forde
"Thanks, from looking at that curve, we are nowhere close to the top of the curve." David Martinez
New Mexico reports 115 new virus cases, 7 more deaths, April 17
This might be [why] we want to live in Mora County. With nobody around and very little there." Harvey Morgan II
State reports rise in COVID-19 deaths, surge in Native communities, April 16
"They're just testing more and therefore finding more. Pretty logical. I know that's a novel thing in this state." Mark Keil
"How many of those cases had a flu shot?" Chace Haynes
