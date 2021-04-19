Lujan Grisham’s spending continues to generate criticism, April 15
“Republican? Democrat? It doesn’t matter. Our hard-earned taxpayer dollars should not be spent on booze and high-priced groceries for the state’s political elite. It’s just gross considering the number of New Mexicans who go hungry.” Ava Michaels
“Mountains out of mole hills. I am not sure why this story was even written, but it has been. Yes, these apparently lavish expenses should not have been made from taxpayer funds, and it is a good thing to get redirected so it doesn’t happen again, but this is about the only thing Republicans can win at in their ‘my way or the highway’ approach to governing.” Jerry Appel
“They are going to do everything they can to make her look bad. Susana’s [Martinez] party was throwing beer bottles over the balcony at the Eldorado. Michelle needs to learn from her mistakes. She’s doing a fabulous job.” Brooke Remmert
“Peeeza gurl!” Michael Duggan
“I’m not a Republican and this infuriates me.” John Puerner
“Me, too. Where is your compassion for people who are hungry? And where is your sense of propriety having the taxpayers fund it?” Susan Dorn
“MLG should continue to reap what she sowed. Just like Martinez did with her pizza party.” Louis Garcia
“It’s interesting. Papers keep reporting on it, and she can’t seem to shake it.” Jake Karlins
