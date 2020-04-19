Santa Fe Finance Committee head says budget cuts will be 'tough', April 16
"Rather than being so negative, I would suggest stepping up and coming up with some of your own solutions. … I am tired of people resorting to hate and negativity. Try to be positive, that’s where it starts and our support to our elected officials would be a great step in that direction. Try love and compassion my friend, it goes a long way." Phil Lahargoue
"How about city employees who are overpaid or make over $65,000 a year take the pay cut and let city employees who make the least money continue to work and provide for their families?" Vidal Garcia
Democratic lawmaker calls for spring special session, April 16
"This legislator obviously needs to communicate with House leadership and the finance people and get informed, before making opportunist type statements. We know this is another 'look at me' statement as election season is upon us." Jeff Varela
"June will be here soon enough. Be patient." Constance Lucero
