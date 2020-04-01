Man charged with assault accused of coughing on people at Santa Fe store, March 30

“Special thanks to the quick-acting policeman.” DeeDee Downs

“It may not be due process, but if I were the Health Department, I would have recommended involuntarily quarantining Mr. Cough in the Greybar Hotel and gotten a court order for a COVID test. He potentially put two people at serious health risk.” Khal Spencer

“Yes, lock him up and check his temperature daily for two weeks.” David Martinez

“Should be a felony — inciting fear and unnecessary anxiety!” Ryan Montoya“Away with your paranoia!” Michael John Scmitt

“I thought about this very scenario the other day. It was just a matter of time. Very sick and disturbing.” Jason Blake Heyman

