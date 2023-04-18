City wants to add midtown campus library to local system, April 15
“Here’s a little known fact: The Santa Fe University of Art and Design sold a good part of the library collection to a used book distributor. History, science, etc. went on the chopping block. The Southwest Collection was boxed up and shipped off to the University of New Mexico. When I asked why that decision was made, the then-librarian told me the university had told her those books weren’t germane to an arts school education. Really. I taught there for 30 years. As a costume designer, I would have used all of those books at one time or another in doing research for a show.” Cheryl Odom
“If the city adds Fogelson to the public library system but closes the La Farge Branch Library, did the city really gain anything?” Stefanie Beninato
“The La Farge branch is great, except it is so small and too crowded in the reading area. It doesn’t necessarily have to be destroyed, right?” Anita McGinnis
Santa Fe County accused of violating ex-employee’s religious rights over vaccine refusal, April 15
“Well, I know where I won’t be going for any dermatological consults or treatments.” Libby Frith
“Be aware Santa Fe County accepted several individuals’ religious exemptions. In rare cases they didn’t, and this is one of them.” Antonio Vigil
“Measles, mumps, flu, polio, etc., etc. All controlled by vaccines. Since when did science and rationality come under attack? Oh yeah ... ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’ Now it becomes clear.” Russell Scanlon
“Want a sabbath schedule? Worth accommodating. Want a hairdo, a hat, a gown? Worth accommodating. Want to kill others during a pandemic? Nope.” Emily Hartigan
“Ha! Is this a religious issue or political? Seems very clear to me.” Sandy Davis