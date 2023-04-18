City wants to add midtown campus library to local system, April 15

“Here’s a little known fact: The Santa Fe University of Art and Design sold a good part of the library collection to a used book distributor. History, science, etc. went on the chopping block. The Southwest Collection was boxed up and shipped off to the University of New Mexico. When I asked why that decision was made, the then-librarian told me the university had told her those books weren’t germane to an arts school education. Really. I taught there for 30 years. As a costume designer, I would have used all of those books at one time or another in doing research for a show.” Cheryl Odom

“If the city adds Fogelson to the public library system but closes the La Farge Branch Library, did the city really gain anything?” Stefanie Beninato

