Public defenders, ACLU ask state Supreme Court to order release of inmates, April 14
“My son was supposed to be released since September; the Correction Department keeps inmates incarcerated after they are supposed to be released. He paid his dues and his rights are violated.” Janice Romero
“Ask the family in Florida who had their loved one killed by a convicted drug dealer — released one day earlier. Oh, and with narcotics.” Carol Mozingo
“What about the ones that have caught hep-C or got HIV or any of the other various diseases over the past decades? Is that unconstitutional? Or is it just something special because its COVID-19? All this sounds a little fishy to me.” Troy Mallett
“Many who are being released are not violent offenders, nor are they considered to be. Whatever their offenses were, they do not deserve a possible death sentence. However, I wouldn’t expect the individuals commenting here to understand any of that.” David Gunter
