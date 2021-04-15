Gallery owner offers to pay away criminal charges in toppling of Plaza obelisk, April 13
“I want him prosecuted, not fined. I want him made an example of, not given leniency.” Amanda Apodaca
“I feel like he needs to help finance and erect a new memorial of some kind — maybe an ode to unity and the message that destroying other’s property is not the way to handle a grievance.” Isaac Garcia
“Privilege = ‘I thought I would answer the felonious charge by simply paying for it,’ Fox said.” Edi Johansen
“Isn’t that bribery?” Steph Anie
“So he thinks that he can decide what the penalty is?” Leo Lopez
“Mr. Fox should be found guilty and prosecuted to the full extent of the law to send a message [to] the other idiots out there that also have little regard for the rule of law and respect for societal norms.” Gerald Montoya
“Maybe it would clarify exactly what transpired if Mr. Fox were to be tried on this crime.” Gerald Joyce
