Christus St. Vincent puts 300 employees on temporary leave, April 14
“Hospitals are working within a for-profit health care system that requires a stream of sufficient funding. That’s a fact. The irony of this pandemic is our health care system can’t make enough profit off the sick and dying, so medical services get curtailed and staff get laid off.” Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
“Perfectly summarized.” Kim Duke
“They need elective surgeries and that isn’t happening right now. Money [has to come] in like any entity to survive.” Elizabeth Ortiz Palmer
“You just made the perfect argument for Medicare for all, and/or nonprofit health care.” Yeny Flores Tijerín
“We can file for unemployment — many already have for the reduced hours.” Les Brill
“Herein lies the problem with health care as a business.” Elaine Fattah
“We have to begin safely reopening our state.” Ethan Fields
“There are many people within the medical system that are not critical to care. Receptionists, janitorial, some cafeteria personnel, security, certain massage and physical therapists, etc. They are making cuts so the critical care staff are still in place.” Keely Whittington
“I cannot believe that our state has a glut of health care workers that can’t be put to use in some way, shape or form. Let’s send these workers to other areas or task them with other medical activities. I’m quite sure there is plenty to do for everyone.” Janet Monroe
