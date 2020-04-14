Santa Fe curtails trash, recycling services, April 12
“Due to the current circumstances, all waste fees and resident requirements should be waived as to not create a public health hazard with illegal dumping.” Steve Harbour
“As if.” Xaime Verde
“Well, so much for the recycling program! But more importantly, will taxpayers be getting a reduction in our taxes or will the mayor be giving pay raises to all the department heads?” Paul Pacheco
“Amazing. Democrats in Santa Fe think that the virus wears a MAGA hat and can be dealt with through partisan politics.” Robert Bartlett
“All that glass is going to end up in the green bins, and to the landfill.” David Martinez
“This sounds like a huge public health threat.” Kathy Richkind
“Yeah. People are literally gonna turn around from leaving the dump and just stop at an arroyo.” Alex M. Pino
“This decision seems inadvisable. Neighborhood cleanup runs may rightly be taken off the table, but blocking drop-off privileges is unwise and will only lead to dumping problems which are worse.” Laurie McPherson
