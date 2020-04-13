Defying stay-at-home order for trek to Chimayó, April 9
"God Bless them in Jesus' name! God bless us all in Jesus' name! Amen!" Christina Romero
"No, no, no, this is no time to endorse pilgrimage to Chimayó." Constance Lucero
"The incompetent actions of the many U.S. churches and those who call themselves religious have been totally out of line during this pandemic." Ed Li
"So it's okay for taxpayers to pay for their Medicaid/Medicare when they get sick, right? It's okay for the health care workers to put themselves in the front lines to care for them if they get sick? Uh, OK." Dark Daze
"There are people who know a higher authority than this fascist governor." Michael Johnson
"99 percent of us who have ever made the pilgrimage do it for a cause that is dear to us. Imagine if we all thought our particular cause was more important than the greater good of all?" Ulysses McGill
"Glad to see they're walking. Clearly some people don't get why." Rob Regehr
"We're not sheltering in place just for us. We are sheltering in place to slow the SPREAD of this. This is a pandemic. It's unprecedented for our country. The economy will recover. But it will take longer if tens of thousands of people die or are permanently disabled because of this outbreak." Abe Rivera
