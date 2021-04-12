New flights coming to Santa Fe airport, April 10
“I’m a French man living here since nearly five years. At the beginning, a flight from Santa Fe to Paris was around $650. Now it’s double. After that, Santa Fe-Paris was cheaper by Denver, [even with the] difference of price paid you the hotels, the gas and the food. Sometimes flying to Europe cost 40 percent less to do it from Albuquerque.” Philippe Duport
“I’m so happy the nonstop to Phoenix is coming back!” DeeDee Downs
“So much for tranquility.” Bronwen Denton-Davis
“Air travel is the largest carbon polluter in Northern New Mexico after oil and gas production. The city’s sustainability initiative is a costly liberal farce if we are unwilling to chose selective de-industrialization. Ban jets at Santa Fe airport.” Kathy Fish
“Ban air travel at the airport is a statement I did not expect to read this morning. This will honestly carry my spirits through the weekend.” Ernest Green
“Laughed very out loud. Thanks, Ernest.” Paul Berndt
“Not air travel, just jets. Do some research.” Kathy Fish
“So glad to hear these flights are being restored. But when will the airport be expanded and remodeled to accommodate all the new passengers?” Marilyn Hughey
