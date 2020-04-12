In a reversal, Santa Fe mayor allows reusable bags, April 10
"This exception is a mistake. It will cause more stress, more work and risk for staff. It blatantly disregards best practice. Santa Fe needs to just follow the emergency order. It doesn't always need to be The City Different." Christina Rutland
"Terrible decision. You're bringing the potential harm into the stores. Who the heck has been washing their tote bags before coming into a store? Too much faith in humanity regarding sanitary measures. You do know the virus lasts on surfaces, right?" Pablo Crypto
"A number of stores have run out of brown paper bags. I don’t think this was anticipated." John David Jonez
"Stick to one thing, just making more work for staff and more danger to everyone!" Susan Walters Acione
"I'm glad they allow it but I'm one of the few people who always washes my reusable bags." Pablo Lapahie-Paz
"Good. And instead of all this difficult and rather impractical washing of bags, surfaces and shopping carts, how about just telling customers and employees to wash their hands, and any food (like produce) that might not have been in a bag? The mayor has some misguided notions about how the virus is being transmitted." Dan Frazier
"I don't see that the mayor's idea about transmissibility is 'misguided.' Coronavirus can persist on solid surfaces for up to 72 hours. If you are infected, and you sneezed or even breathed on your reusable bag, then you bring it into the store, any surface it touches could be contaminated. Is the risk relatively small? Yes. Is it zero? NO. If we're going to beat this, we all have to do everything possible. I think [the governor's] original call for NO reusable bags was right." Brian Weiss
