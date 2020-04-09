Buffalo Thunder to serve as self-isolation site for New Mexico tribal members, April 8
"This is not surprising, yet still a wonderful reminder of the thoughtfulness and unity of the Pueblos. Hopefully other hotels will see this need for quarantine for others that need similar assistance." K. Loretta Thomas
"This is great! It's difficult to self-quarantine when you live in a house with others you may infect." Hortencia T. Benavidez
"It would be nice to open up for healthcare workers who have to self-quarantine and are from Pojoaque too." Maya Sandoval
"Keeping us all safe." Yvette Medina
New Mexico ahead of the curve in the COVID-19 fight, April 7
"I don’t care for our governor but she acted wisely and probably saved lives." Geri Herrera
"Thank you for your honesty! While many people don’t like her, they have given her credit for the way she has handled this crisis. I do like her, but initially thought she was going overboard. Now I am grateful she was so proactive." J.A. Vasquez
"She, like most other politicians, gets some things right and other things not so much. She got this right, and I for one like her more now than I have in the past because of it. She may end up not being so bad after all." Joe E. Jones
"Yeah, it’s now time to start evaluating the risk of losing your entire economy. We can’t stay at home forever or Jwe’ll have a myriad if other problems. Get back to work." Mike Merhring
"Officials say they wouldn’t change their approach.' Well, 'officials' are still employed and allowed to work. Why would they care at all? However, when NO taxes are generated by us little overtaxed business owners — their tunes will change." Mary Kyle
