Santa Fe takes battle over green house to court, March 27
“Entitled homeowners who believe the rules do not apply to them. Bullying the city and wasting taxpayer money. Shame on them.” Bridget Johnson
“Much ado about nothing, with so very many real concerns and tragedies locally and globally, I would think the PC nannies would have better things to fuss and whine about.” Lee Hai
“Is green not an ‘earthy’ color? Oh wait it is. Just not the ‘earthy’ color the city deems appropriate.” Robert Kowalski
“Rich Santa Feans. Whiny, privileged and entitled.” Nicholas Freedman
“I agree they should follow the local rules on house paint colors, but to be fair, it is an earthy green color. Maybe the way the law is written is not specific enough and is open to interpretation. Seems like a gray area (no pun intended). At least it’s not bubble gum pink.” Leslie Fitch
“While I agree the color is nice, I am concerned that these property owners built a portal without a permit and surely knew they were testing the color guidelines. The right way to pursue this is to get a variance in advance. Then they could have made all their claims about how the color is just fine.” Karla Harby
“After a few years of wrangling both in and out of court, in June 2019 the city said to the Days: Paint the home in 30 days or else. In January 2020, the Days committed to a brown color. In August 2020, the Days changed their mind and wanted another color. … It seems to me the city has been more than patient over several years. The Days are costing taxpayers a lot of money with their machinations. If the Days do not paint the house by the end of April, and if I were the judge, I think I’d rule for the city and order the Days to pay the attorney fees.” Augustin de la Sierra
“Absolutely. From the appeals to the chronology, it’s clear the Days are neither speaking nor acting in good faith. They should have perhaps bought a house in an area without restrictions. It was their choice, and now they need to paint, pay and move on.” Grace Perez
“To me this is an earth tone and looks quite nice. The whole idea of making Santa Fe into a ‘theme park’ motif is outdated and unjustifiable.” David Ford
