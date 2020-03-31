Detainees in New Mexico say ICE violating hygiene, distancing rules, March 29
“Distance from where you came from — we are stretched for legal citizens without this.” Mark Mares
“Pro-life, I see.” Francisco Javier Rivera
“Well, not a surprise, our president isn’t following social distancing, either.” Annika N Rafael Perea
“Send every single one of them back to Mexico! Enough! We need to protect our people.” Jerry Vasilik
“What if they are not from Mexico, Jerry?” Cort Felts
“Sick of people being so mean and hateful to immigrants.” Pauline De Santiago
