“Banner of DA Serna comes down from Santa Fe High gym,” Dec. 10
“Any donations given to any public school activity are in support of the students. Bottom line: It’s not about anything more than helping provide for all the student athletes and demonstrating to them the value of generosity and community.” Liz Abeyta
“Many of you may not be aware of the financial strain on parents and the district for the athletes of schools in New Mexico Let me share just a couple. Feeding our three teams, (C, JV & Varsity), which consist of about 40-plus players alone during travel runs about $600 per game. This season alone, we have about 10 travel games. … This is where people who care about our children are able to help by making a donation. Parents are asked to solicit the community and we do. Yes, the banner of Marco Serna is down and he was told he would receive his donation back. He said, ‘Absolutely, not! I made a donation to help the kids!’ I’m grateful for people like Marco and I encourage anyone who is interested in supporting our program to reach out. [Call me at] Andrea Probst, 505-316-7636.” Andrea Probst
“[DA Marco] Serna is fundamentally ignorant and in his current position, incompetent. He has no business running for [another] office. If he or his campaign gave it a moment’s thought, they would know it is inappropriate to put political banners in public high schools.” Jan Brooks
