Santa Fe feels considerably lighter today.
That’s thanks to the demise of Old Man Gloom on Friday night. The 2020 version of the Burning of Zozobra might not have been traditional, but it was heartfelt and cathartic.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe switched gears several months ago. They realized it would be impossible to gather 60,000-plus people in one place to watch Zozobra burn. That was obvious, but what was less clear was whether Zozobra could even be built, and if so, how to share the burning when almost no in-person viewing would be possible.
Organizers developed COVID-safe practices for construction but also found a partner to air the show on TV locally and livestream it everywhere, at no cost to viewers.
KOAT, Channel 7, stepped up, putting together a pre-Zozobra burn show on the history of the tradition — including a wonderful feature on the Fiesta clothing of Santa Fean Diana Montoya Capshaw and her family — and broadcasting the burn live. Even longtime fans of Zozobra likely learned a few things about their favorite monster.
Part of the story of Zozobra — the name, chosen by former New Mexican editor Dana Johnson, translates from Spanish as “anxiety” — is that he is set ablaze to send up the worries of thousands in smoke. It is hardly so simple, though. Before the flames devour the marionette, we see Gloomies (usually children but not during the pandemic) in thrall to the monster. Townspeople with torches intervene to rescue the children. A fire dancer takes on the giant — Helene Luna again in the role first performed by renowned dancer Jacques Cartier — and much build-up occurs before flames consume the beast.
Through it all, we hear the moans and groans of (poor) Zozobra, this year performed by opera singer Anthony Michels-Moore in the role that radio announcer Harold Gans once made his own. The tradition remains as originator Will Shuster imagined. Yet it progresses, each year culminating in a spectacle that cannot be matched. That remained true in 2020, despite its virtual nature.
At the end, the ashes are cool and, eventually, worries return. But none of that negates the palpable sense of relief once the giant collapses in a heap. The feeling is primal, and this year it included not just Santa Fe but the world.
The process to gather the worries and troubles generally is done in person. People drop off divorce papers, old wedding dresses, bankruptcy papers, whatever troubles them, at various spots around town. At a time when it’s important to stay apart to avoid spreading germs, in-person gloom gathering was not feasible. Instead, organizers offered people the world over the opportunity to email a gloom — $1 a worry — and have those printed and stuffed inside Zozobra.
Usually, organizer Ray Sandoval said, a couple of thousand worries go up in smoke. This year, 100,000-plus missives arrived via email, to be burned on behalf not just of Santa Fe but the world.
For that time when Zozobra returns as an-person event, we hope the Kiwanis Club keeps the virtual delivery of gloom, at least for people who do not live in Santa Fe. Putting on the event is expensive — with profits going to nonprofits that help children. Virtual gloom burning could provide a welcome income stream going forward, as well as help keep tickets affordable. Plus, it’s a service to the world to provide a way to say good-bye to gloom.
Everyone needs to release misery. Watching troubles burn can serve as a mental cleanse, a physical restart. The relief is temporary but essential, especially right now.
The year 2020 — pandemic, ugly politics, racial unrest, protests, economic woes, wildfires, violence and divisiveness — has been hard for Santa Fe, the state, the nation and the world. We needed Zozobra more than ever.
Many thanks to members of Kiwanis, who spent months building Zozobra and then worked to put on a fabulous show.
The coronavirus studded in Zozobra’s hair and the monster hornet cufflinks were particularly appropriate in what was a classic Zozobra look. Kiwanis members tailored Zozobra to the moment. Townspeople carrying torches were dressed as health care workers, another nod to this year’s particular woes. A spectacular show.
This wasn’t Zozobra as usual, but the virtual burn lifted burdens from all of our shoulders. Here’s to next year, at Fort Marcy park, together again.
