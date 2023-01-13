If you like cooking with gas, time could be running out.
At least that’s the message being broadcast on social media — the government could ban gas stoves.
It’s enough to make a home chef furious.
Like so much in outrage culture, it’s important to peel back the layers of these claims. First, some reassurance: No one is taking your gas stove away.
Studies for years have revealed gas stoves can harm both health and climate; indoor air quality can be compromised, and gas stoves have been connected to an increased risk for childhood asthma.
Berkeley, Calif., became the first U.S. city to ban gas hookups in new construction in 2019, and the state of New York is considering banning new gas hookups statewide.
However, there is no federal ban in play. The Biden administration is encouraging refurbishing government buildings to go electric as part of its federal electrification efforts, that is true. And incentives are in place to persuade homeowners to switch to electric stoves.
Again, no bans.
Here’s how fake outrage grows. In December, a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission spoke in a webinar about growing research demonstrating gas stoves can harm human health.
In March, the safety commission will solicit expert and public comments on the issue.
A commission member, Richard Trumka Jr., said this week in a conversation with Bloomberg News that “all options are on the table” when it comes to stoves. He said, “products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”
The headline: “U.S. safety agency to consider ban on gas stoves amid health fears.” The story exploded, with conservatives posting memes about the guv’mint having to pry gas stoves from “their cold, dead hands” — an obvious nod to the famous gun slogan.
New Mexico Republicans tweeted a photograph of tortilla being heated on a gas stove — a familiar sight — with the tagline, “Sorry Martin Heinrich, you can’t take this away from us.”
Of course, for actual New Mexico natives, the photograph is somewhat amusing. Most folks turn tortillas on a burner with their hands, not a pair of what appears to be tongs.
Heinrich is the target of the tweet because he is on the record as favoring a move from gas-fired appliances to electric ones. In March, before the alarm rose, Heinrich tweeted, “Would you let your babysitter smoke in your house? Having a gas stove in your home may be just as bad.”
As the faux outrage over the nonban on gas stoves grew, Heinrich sent a tweet to fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin — who also seems worried his gas stove was in danger.
“Next time you’re in New Mexico, I’ll make you some elk chilindron stew on my induction stovetop and you’ll see that going electric is a recipe for better health and lower energy costs,” Heinrich wrote. “Don’t worry, I won’t make it too spicy!”
Not to worry, House Republicans are on the case. Legislation was introduced this week to ban a ban on gas stoves. Whew, we’re safe.