A step in the right direction — that’s what we would call the recent intern mixer designed to let Santa Fe college students know about opportunities right here at home.
The idea is simple. Show smart college students that after graduation, they can be successful and close to friends and family. Moving away to the big city is not the only path to realizing a dream. The mixer, sponsored by the city of Santa Fe, brought some 50 college students in contact with potential employers.
For young people who might have grown up thinking the best option in Santa Fe might be a job with the state or the city, the fair offered a different perspective — all at The Alley, in DeVargas Center, meaning the event was fun, too. The newly opened Alley offers bowling and other games — pure fun — something that young people say has been missing here in the past.
At stake is the future of Santa Fe. Young people bring with them fresh ideas, energy and zest for night life and entertainment, as well as the daring to start businesses or try new ways of achieving goals. It’s not that the elderly or middle-aged aren’t innovative; it’s simply that a person in her 20s often faces fewer obligations. That can be liberating.
What’s more, if we want Santa Fe to continue to be the multigenerational community it has been for centuries, the young men and women who grew up here should be able — if they so choose — to work and raise a family close to home.
A big part of making that happen, of course, is continuing to work on bringing more affordable housing to our city and improving educational systems. But it’s also essential that people starting their careers believe there is opportunity here.
Santa Fe doesn’t want so many bright young people leaving for the coasts or to help Denver or Austin, Texas, boom. Or, if they do leave, we hope they return when they are ready to settle down — as recently elected City Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez has done. At home, these ambitious, smart young people can raise families and help improve the city we all love.
This drive to keep a greater portion of youngsters close to home should be expanded, too. Find the people 10 or 15 years out of college — the ones who have started their careers and are raising young children. What would bring them back?
Santa Fe is still small enough to use informal methods to gather names. Identify top graduates from, say, 2005-10, and see where they are. Survey them about their attitudes toward Santa Fe. Put a summer intern at the city Office of Economic Development in charge of developing a survey and getting it sent out. And don’t forget to include public, private and charter schools.
While many enjoy the excitement of the big city in their 20s, it’s also common for people to want a different sort of lifestyle as they get older. People with small children want to be closer to relatives, especially grandparents. Folks in a city with 45-minute commutes each way might want to be back in a town where a 20-minute drive to work is seen as arduous.
The outdoor activities so perfect for families are second to none in Santa Fe. And, yes, Santa Fe is expensive, but less so than cities such as San Francisco or even modern-day Denver. We just need to get the word out.
Because what young people who have been gone for a few years or a decade likely don’t know is that Santa Fe is changing in terms of its economy. Sure, government and tourism jobs remain prevalent. The health care industry offers a variety of opportunities, everything from jobs in traditional medicine to alternative practices. But Santa Fe also has technology companies, publishing, creative businesses from Meow Wolf to assorted nonprofits, jobs in film production, possibilities in energy and recycling, careers in education and, of course, employment in such varied fields as retail and community organizing.
By letting students know, early in their college careers, that opportunity awaits at home, Santa Fe can attract and retain the young people who will keep this city vibrant. The mixer was a great start. What’s next?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There has to be affordable housing, which means jobs have to pay enough to make housing affordable. With today's income inequality and folks with means buying up stuff, that's tough everywhere. The New Mexican recently published a story about a well heeled looking couple from the ski area of Colorado buying a "second home" in Fanta Se. Really! I've seen older homes in Casa Solana bought, made fancy, and flipped for twice what we paid just six years ago. That's not a recipe for keeping young folks here unless they have a checkbook from some rich uncle.
A former graduate student of mine, now pushing 40 and gay-married, recently fled a good job in Denver due to its expense and sprawl. He moved back to Honolulu which is obscenely expensive but still has that small city charm and Aloha Spirit. So there is hope--if there are high quality jobs that can be developed in enough numbers to make a difference. Good luck Santa Fe! The last thing I want to see is 85,000 other old f*rts like me here!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.