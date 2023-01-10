The state Supreme Court has said it will decide a dispute about the role of courts in how political boundaries are redistricted with deliberation — and that’s the right call.
But even as justices consider the facts before them and ponder case law, Chief Justice Shannon Bacon, with one statement, has put the arguments into perspective: “I can’t help but note that if the shoe was on the other foot here, each side would be making the exact opposite argument they are today.”
The Supreme Court is considering whether state courts can weigh in on challenges to the constitutionality of political maps drawn by the Legislature. Justices heard oral arguments in the dispute earlier this week.
Currently, the state Republican Party is suing over congressional maps signed into law in 2021, arguing they constitute a partisan gerrymander designed to reduce the power of GOP voters. As a result, the Republicans claim, the maps violate the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and similar language in the state constitution.
In response, lawyers for the Legislature are arguing courts have no role in solving what is essentially a political problem. To involve state courts, lawyer Sara Sanchez told the Supreme Court, would necessitate either a Constitutional amendment or state law to give the courts authority as a check in the process.
We think both arguments are losers.
Yes, Democrats in the state Legislature redrew boundaries to make the 2nd Congressional District more winnable for Democrats. But in doing so, the Legislature also made the deep blue 3rd Congressional District potentially competitive for Republicans. The 1st District, located in and near Albuquerque, once was hotly contested. Now, it leans Democratic, more a reflection of political tides than cartographic sleight of hand.
As Democrats in the Legislature hoped, their moves in the 2nd Congressional District favored Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who beat incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell in 2022.
Herrell’s ultra-conservative voting record worked against her in a newly redrawn district that included Albuquerque’s South Valley — and deleted conservative areas of Southeast New Mexico. While Republicans may agonize about the what-ifs in a changed map, it’s not as if Herrell was a dream candidate. She’d proven herself vulnerable even before joining Congress, losing a close race for the seat in 2018.
The point here, however, isn’t a single race — or a single candidate. It’s about whether state courts should be able to render judgment on a redistricting process that may violate the rights of certain voters.
The answer seems rather obvious: No branch of government should operate without checks, and in our system, the court system can check unconstitutional use of power by the Legislature — the same branch of government that cries to high heaven about the unfettered power of a governor.
As Justice David Thomson said during oral arguments earlier this week: “I don’t see why the process shouldn’t be allowed to play out.” Listening to Thomson means the lawsuit would go forward in state district court, where both sides can present their cases.
In other words, rely on checks and balances, just as the system is supposed to work.
To avoid future lawsuits, the Legislature should pass state Rep. Natalie Figueroa’s resolution on a Constitutional amendment to establish a truly Independent Redistricting Commission to draw political boundaries. Only this kind of structural change can limit wrongheaded, if not boneheaded, gerrymandering attempts.
Legislators can pass the resolution this session, giving voters the final say on amending the Constitution and removing partisan politics from the redistricting process. Until that happens, the courts will be weighing in. As they should.