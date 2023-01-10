The state Supreme Court has said it will decide a dispute about the role of courts in how political boundaries are redistricted with deliberation — and that’s the right call.

But even as justices consider the facts before them and ponder case law, Chief Justice Shannon Bacon, with one statement, has put the arguments into perspective: “I can’t help but note that if the shoe was on the other foot here, each side would be making the exact opposite argument they are today.”

The Supreme Court is considering whether state courts can weigh in on challenges to the constitutionality of political maps drawn by the Legislature. Justices heard oral arguments in the dispute earlier this week.

