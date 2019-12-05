A party is happening this weekend. As is so often the case, it’s for a great cause — celebrating the 40th anniversary of an organization that helps boys and girls reach their peak potential. That’s right, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region is hosting a 40-year reunion.
All current and past Bigs and Littles are invited to the reunion, which runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle. There’s free admission for past and present matches, and other people are invited to learn more about how Big Brothers Big Sisters helps kids. Donations will be accepted at the door.
It’s an opportunity for the community to recognize the impact of this mentoring organization, started locally by founder Sam Baca in 1979. He was determined to help the boys and girls who were children of single parents, and he went to work bringing the national mentoring organization to Santa Fe.
Using the Volunteer Information Service, then a United Way agency, Baca gathered support for his group, He wanted to match caring adults on a one-on-one basis with children who needed guidance; back in 1979, Baca focused on the 20 percent of children in Santa Fe from single-parent homes.
Over the years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has expanded that mission.
Speaking in 2018 when Andrea Fisher Maril, then the CEO of the group, was retiring, Baca said: “It’s really gratifying to see how the program has grown over the years from our humble beginning.” Over her 18 years at the agency, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 13,790 kids and raised about $20 million. New CEO David Sherman took over last year.
The organization serves children from all sorts of backgrounds — keeping the focus on monitored matches helping children who face adversity — while expanding to work with children in San Miguel, Mora, Doña Ana, Grant, Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, McKinley, Taos and Colfax counties. Its annual fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, is one of the more anticipated ways to raise money for a nonprofit. It’s just plain fun.
There’s a big opportunity this month, with Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region reporting that a donor will match up to $10,000 in donations — that’s a lot of matches. Each connection between a Big and Little costs $1,250 to make; there’s great effort to ensure matches are successful, with a lot of work on the front end. Some 200 children are on a waiting list to be matched.
On Sunday, the many people whose lives have changed because of Big Brothers Big Sisters will share memories of good times in a magical setting. This also will be an opportunity to attract new volunteers, find new kids who need a Big and draw community supporters of all sorts. The reunion will celebrate the past while laying a foundation for future successes.
As always, when Bigs and Littles mingle, there will be plenty of laughter and, perhaps, even a few tears. There are so many memories to recount and successes to celebrate. Mentoring works. Children with caring adult mentors receive much-needed guidance to help them make decisions for life.
Research shows children who participate are less likely to skip school, use alcohol or use illegal drugs; they even get along with their families better. According to the organization, 75 percent of Littles graduate from college. Yes, children benefit — almost as much as the adults who have the privilege of sharing their lives with young people.
