Year two of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival is only months away — but anticipation is already building for the second iteration of a gathering to celebrate the power of words.
And though the first year of the festival was outstanding, the second-year lineup could be even more impressive. The 2023 festival will take place May 19-21 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Among authors announced so far are literary luminaries John Irving, Jennifer Egan, Gillian Flynn, Luis Alberto Urrea and Diana Gabaldon. A tribute to New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya is being planned, with Urrea and Denise Chávez presenting “Recuerdos y Respeto: Homage to Rudolfo Anaya.”
The “international” in the title is new, a reflection of the power of words to cross borders and unite people. Storytelling is universal, whether in times of joy or crisis. It is how humans share both common and individual experiences.
Irish author Colum McCann will open the festival May 19 — he’s a National Book Award winner for Let the Great World Spin and the global bestseller Apeirogon. Also appearing at the 2023 festival are Moroccan author Laila Lalami, a Pulitzer finalist for her 2015 book, The Moor’s Account; Ingrid Rose Contreras of Colombia, a 2022 National Book Award finalist for The Man Who Could Move Clouds; Zambian American writer Namwali Serpell, Harvard professor and author of The Old Drift and The Furrows; and Ed Yong, a Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist born in Malaysia and author of I Contain Multitudes. His reporting during the COVID pandemic for Atlantic magazine won the 2021 Pulitzer for explanatory journalism.
More than 30 different festival events will take place over the weekend, with organizers of the event dedicated to providing “a light against the dark, where the power of words, ideas, and stories capture the experience of being alive in the world; where our sense of community is strengthened; and where our shared humanity is recognized and celebrated.”
In a town so noted for visual and performing arts, it is only right that the literary traditions of Santa Fe will be celebrated in such a prominent fashion. Storytelling is rooted in this place — there's even a Saturday session dedicated to The Village: Writing Northern New Mexico, with Stanley Crawford, Lucy Lippard and Don J. Usner. All three have written moving accounts of the places they call home, Dixon, Galisteo and Chimayó. Usner, a multi-generational New Mexican, uses photography and words in his stories, documenting with authenticity the village of his ancestors.
That's just one of the fascinating conversations to be held during the weekend, discussions to draw people in, engage their minds and leave them refreshed as they return to their lives. For more details, author biographies and information about purchasing tickets, visit https://www.sfinternationallitfest.org/.
May is just around the corner, and with a lineup so powerful, the literary festival is going to be a hot ticket.