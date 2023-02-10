Year two of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival is only months away — but anticipation is already building for the second iteration of a gathering to celebrate the power of words.

And though the first year of the festival was outstanding, the second-year lineup could be even more impressive. The 2023 festival will take place May 19-21 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

Among authors announced so far are literary luminaries John Irving, Jennifer Egan, Gillian Flynn, Luis Alberto Urrea and Diana Gabaldon. A tribute to New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya is being planned, with Urrea and Denise Chávez presenting “Recuerdos y Respeto: Homage to Rudolfo Anaya.”

