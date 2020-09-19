The stakes of the 2020 presidential election just came into clear focus.
It’s the Supreme Court.
It always has been the Supreme Court, but in the past months of the coronavirus pandemic, the burning West, the increasingly unhinged comments from the president and the economic woes of the nation, it has been all too easy to forget about the Supreme Court.
Democrats barely mentioned the high court during their national convention in August. Yet for Republican voters, the Supreme Court is always a reason to vote.
Not just nominations for justices, but also to cement efforts to remake the federal judiciary. That drive has been largely successful under President Donald Trump, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rapidly confirming conservative jurists and leaving his mark on the courts.
Trump already has made two Supreme Court appointments in his first term — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. One of those came because of McConnell, who refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama’s appointment of Merrick Garland in the last year of his presidency.
At that time, McConnell said the people should be allowed to weigh in because Obama was leaving office. No justice should be chosen until a new president was sworn in, he said. Garland did not receive a hearing or an up-or-down vote, and occasionally, GOP senators even had the discourtesy to refuse a meeting with the president’s appointee.
The Senate denied a president the ability to complete his constitutional responsibility — with no penalty.
Today, of course, with Trump just weeks away from an election in which polls show him trailing, McConnell promised that Trump’s nominee would receive a vote — he wants a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for the next few decades.
Just last week, Trump released a list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court. He was making clear, even before a vacancy surfaced, that he would continue to choose hard-right justices.
Conservatives who dislike Trump’s bravado, incompetence and grating personality can justify voting for him, warts and all, to win a more or less permanent majority on the Supreme Court. Chief among their goals is to end Roe v. Wade and eliminate reproductive rights for women. Decisions protecting LGBTQ rights, limiting police surveillance and preserving the Affordable Care Act are at risk.
That’s what is at stake.
At 87, Ginsburg has left us. We are mourning the loss of her brilliant legal mind, passion for equal justice and expansive vision of a fairer United States. As a lawyer, she persuaded the Supreme Court to extend the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee to women. She fought to make sure pregnant women did not suffer discrimination and that gender did not affect pay or status on the job.
As a result, many women and young girls saw Ginsburg as their hero. The Notorious RBG had her own action figure, signature collars that she wore with her black robe and a workout too tough for people decades younger to complete.
In Santa Fe, this loss feels personal. Ginsburg visited our city each summer for more than 30 years, attending the Santa Fe Opera — she loved opera and became friends with conservative Justice Antonin Scalia over their shared love of music. She enjoyed attending Indian Market, eating out, shopping and visiting friends and family while here. We saw her in hip bell bottoms, shopping at the Palace of the Governors portal, reading to children at the United Way, stopping by favorite museums and clad in her black lace gloves for a visit to the opera. In 2018, as the justice made her way to sit at the opera, the entire house stood in a loud standing ovation.
Santa Fe loves Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
So does the nation she made better through her life and work.
We mourn her loss — her intellect, her work ethic and her brilliance.
It goes without saying that Trump should show grace and let the next president replace Justice Ginsburg. It could even be him, after all, should he win the election.
Should Trump push ahead to replace Ginsburg, Democrats must pressure vulnerable GOP senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Cory Gardner of Colorado, to name a few — and demand they postpone dealing with this appointment until the people have chosen the next president. Only four on the GOP side have to agree to halt a reckless nomination process.
Waiting is consistent with what the GOP Senate did in 2018, to a president with almost a year left in his term. Choosing to wait would balance that stolen Supreme Court nomination and, perhaps, help the country begin to return to a less-partisan place.
If Republicans replace Ginsburg with a far-right choice, we could see — should Democrats win the Senate and the presidency — a push to expand both the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary.
A delay was Ginsburg’s last request: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president has been installed.”
She may not get her wish. But American voters can ensure they choose a president who will honor Ginsburg’s legacy and contributions to this United States. The stakes of this election could not be higher. The Supreme Court is on the ballot.
