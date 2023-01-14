When the cash is flowing, the start of a legislative session in New Mexico is brimming with optimism, if not outright joy. Anything seems possible.
Generally, by the end of 30 or 60 days, nerves are frayed, tempers are hot and accomplishments — big or small — often fall short of the expansive goals of the hopeful opening day.
That day comes Tuesday.
Lawmakers are right to go into this year’s 60-day legislative session with a positive attitude. Cash isn’t just flowing, it’s gushing. Proposed budgets from the governor and legislators are well over $9 billion, largely courtesy of a flourishing oil and gas industry. Some $3.6 billion is expected in “new” money — above what the state collected last year — and the budgets of both the governor and the Legislature would increase spending by around 12 percent above this year’s levels.
That’ll buy a lot of optimism.
The Legislative Finance Committee is proposing the state spend $9.44 billion, including investments that would ensure money is there for the future when oil and gas revenues slow down.
The legislators’ budget sets aside $1 billion for potential tax rebates and tax reform — including reducing the gross receipts tax rate and eliminating tax pyramiding. That occurs when business-to-business transactions are taxed, embedding the cost in the price of goods or services to consumers.
Such practices make doing business and simply living in New Mexico expensive. Sensible tax reform legislation, while there are adequate funds to cover any shortfalls from lowering the tax rate, is perhaps the best gift lawmakers can offer the future.
From Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s perspective, such flush times call for investments in human beings. She wants millions to be spent on health care, housing and protecting people from crime in her $9.4 billion budget proposal. One particularly laudable initiative she is pushing is one that would pay for healthy school lunches for all children.
At $30 million, that’s a sound investment. It will improve children’s health and also allow schools to partner with local farmers and ranchers, improving the quality of lunches and boosting regional economies. This would be a recurring expense, so she should present a sustainable plan to keep the free lunches available.
The governor also proposes $5 million for additional support for alcohol abuse prevention and treatment — a sum that needs to be increased in the final budget. As we learned last year in a superb series by New Mexico In Depth, alcohol abuse is killing New Mexicans. More people are dying from alcohol abuse in New Mexico — around 2,000 a year — than from the scourges of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines combined.
Not only should there be more money for prevention and treatment, lawmakers must raise alcohol taxes to both reduce drinking and bring in dollars to pay for necessary programs.
Raises for state employees are in both budgets — 4 percent from the governor and 5 percent from the Legislature. The governor also wants to cover health care premiums for public school workers, which would cost $100 million a year. This is a recruiting tool, of course, and given the costs of insurance, essentially adds another boost in pay on top of whatever raise emerges. One caution, though. This would be a recurring expense, liable to be cut should revenues fall.
Boom dollars can and often have vanished, so spend them wisely. One bright spot in both budget proposals is the recognition of the need to save. The legislative proposal recommends keeping reserves at 30 percent; the governor, at 35 percent. That’s healthy insurance against downturns in revenue.
As lawmakers themselves said in presenting their budget, the proposals are not far apart, which bodes well for a productive session on the financial front. Both legislators and the governor recognize the budget windfall means New Mexico has a singular opportunity to fix systems that have been broken for far too long.
Government is where society gathers to do essential work. This year, with enough money to get a lot of jobs done, opening-day optimism is warranted.