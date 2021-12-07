The final stages of the Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger could play out Wednesday at a meeting of the Public Regulation Commission, with commissioners potentially deciding the fate of the merger.
Last week, commissioners heard from hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer, who has strongly recommended rejecting the $4.3 billion merger. This week, the pro-merger folks are up, and they have asked to give oral arguments and be available to answer questions.
While the PRC does not have to grant this request — Avangrid/PNM missed the deadline to ask for oral arguments, after all — doing so would be prudent.
For one thing, three commissioners went on record last week saying they likely will vote against the merger. Considering the complicated process to approve or disallow such deals is akin to a quasi-judicial process, issuing an opinion before all arguments have been made was questionable. It’s not done.
It would be naive to believe the weight of the hearing officer’s opinion did not influence the commissioners to speak prematurely. Schannauer wrote a 445-page opinion in which he excoriated Avangrid for its customer service problems in the Northeast, its parent company’s legal issues in Spain and what he saw as a pattern of the company failing to answer questions fully during the hearing process.
For all the money Avangrid has spent to get this merger approved, there can be no arguing this fact: Proponents have bungled it so far. Asking for oral arguments is the equivalent of a Hail Mary pass and shows how desperate the situation has become. Barring brilliant arguments, this merger could be dead.
What that means for utility customers might be something commissioners need to take into account. With all the discussion of Avangrid’s record, there has not been enough emphasis on New Mexico’s future.
Starting in 2023, the PRC will be moving from a five-person elected format to three appointed commissioners, chosen by the governor with no more than two from the same political party. A commission will nominate — similar to how judicial nominees are chosen — and the Senate must confirm appointments. It is this appointed commission that must navigate the transforming energy market going forward.
Where will dollars come from to invest in items like electric charging stations for cars or expanding renewable energy? How can the grid be strengthened if a company won’t invest or lacks the resources to do so? Who will invest in communities decimated by the move away from fossil fuels?
Beyond New Mexico concerns, the big challenge remains: making renewable energy more available across the Southwest to speed up the move away from fossil fuels. Respected environmental groups — often, no friends to PNM — supported the merger because they believe it will get us to renewable energy faster.
We hope, during the discussion before the vote, commissioners expand their inquiry to ask other interveners why they believe this merger is in the best interest of New Mexico. Don’t limit questions to PNM/Avangrid — we know where they stand and why, although perhaps in person they can make a more compelling argument than they have managed so far.
But think of merger supporters. They include such diverse and respected groups as the Western Environmental Law Center, the All Pueblo Council of Governors, San Juan Citizens Alliance, Diné C.A.R.E. and other grassroots organizations. They all support Avangrid — a subsidiary of a Spanish company with worldwide interests — coming to New Mexico.
Twenty-four parties participated in the case. Of those, 23 now either support the merger or do not oppose it. These groups understand New Mexico is in the midst of a massive energy transition. To do it swiftly and well, investment beyond what PNM can make is essential. That’s where Avangrid’s deep pockets come in — or where they would, should the PRC approve the merger.
On Wednesday, the discussion needs to be about New Mexico’s energy future. Only then should Public Regulation Commissioners make up their minds.
