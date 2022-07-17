Gas prices are decreasing but remain high. Meanwhile, road construction is coming to La Bajada on Interstate 25, likely causing traffic delays and making the trip more complicated.
For commuters between Santa Fe and the Albuquerque/Rio Rancho metro area, it’s orange barrel time once more, with the affected stretches of the road between mile markers 264 and 267.
Be prepared to drive slower than usual, especially in the initial weeks of road construction. That’s when highway crews are building detours to keep traffic flowing. Work started last week, and Department of Transportation officials predicted delays in the early weeks of construction. The project’s expected end date is November 2024.
Through the end of July, drivers might need to slow to half of their normal speed through the area. That means allowing extra travel time and exercising patience. The speed limit along I-25 is 75 mph, and anyone who drives it regularly knows 75 mph often seems more like a suggestion than a law.
Many drivers zip along at 80, 85 and 90 — and that is dangerous, especially during construction. Along with flashing signs and warnings about delays ahead, a few extra State Police speed patrols wouldn’t be amiss, just to remind drivers to slow down.
The project, expected to cost more than $42 million, is needed to stabilize the road and improve drainage systems. No more — we trust — flooded roads during driving rainstorms. This will be a significant safety upgrade.
Meanwhile, construction is going to affect commuters and tourists alike. And folks on the way to a doctor’s appointment or to catch a plane should relieve their stress and allow plenty of time.
Here are a couple of ideas to make traveling more pleasant.
Don’t drive. That’s right, park the car or truck.
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express is available — take the train. Fares are discounted right now, a perk that is continuing through the end of the year. Riding the train is inexpensive and relaxing. Now is a great time to climb aboard.
For people who need their vehicles, Highway 14 offers a convenient alternative to the interstate. The trip normally takes longer, but with potential slowdowns because of construction, traversing Highway 14 likely will take less time. What’s more, Highway 14 is a relaxing, beautiful drive — again, don’t speed.
Driving a scenic route has a different feel than zipping along an interstate, especially considering the villages that dot the path. Residents of Madrid don’t deserve to have their main street become a pseudo-highway. Motorists must show respect for the people who live along the route. Just be grateful for not being stalled on the interstate, breathing in exhaust fumes and wishing a bathroom was close by. It’s all part of the journey.
La Bajada, or the descent, is the beginning of the climb down into Santa Fe. Taking it slow while road work is done can be an annoyance — or drivers can prepare for a longer commute, bring a few snacks and relax, whether waiting on the interstate or choosing an alternative. The improved highway and safer driving conditions will be worth it. For now, be patient, drive carefully and take it slow.