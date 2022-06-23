Sports figures are no strangers to speaking out on matters more important than the infield fly rule, executing a perfect jump shot or mastering the two-deep zone.
In recent weeks, we have heard from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose statements about gun violence went viral after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. "When are we going to do something?" Kerr yelled, slamming his fists on the table. "I'm tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”
Kerr was lauded for speaking out against gun violence, but Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio found himself in hot water for his comments on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, comparing its severity to the George Floyd protests in 2021.
Calling the attacks — now the subject of congressional hearings and dozens of criminal cases — a “dustup” was perhaps not the wisest comment ever. He ended up being fined $100,000 after doubling down on his tweet, saying, “Let’s get right down to it, what did I ask? A simple question: Why are we not looking into those things? Because it’s kind of hard for me to say I can realistically look at it, I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down — no problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down and we’re gonna make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards."
Then, locally, we have Santa Fe Fuego manager Bill Rogan. Rogan doesn’t like Fort Marcy Ballpark, calling the field dangerous (though the team's general manager has said the field is in the best shape since the team’s first season).
But Rogan meandered beyond sports in talking about the team's title sponsor — Best Daze Cannabis Dispensary.
To an old-school baseball coach, even legal cannabis has no place on baseball uniforms. The manager won’t wear the 2022 season ball cap. “I don’t care if they sponsor the team, I just don’t think we should have it on our hats,” he said.
The manager has a team policy against the use of marijuana, with the promise to dismiss any player caught using or possessing it. That’s an individual decision of teams in the Pecos League.
“To me, I may be old fashioned and stuff, but baseball … You know, it’s about kids, it’s about families and stuff; I think it’s distasteful to have a pot shop as our sponsor,” Rogan said. “I know it’s all about money and whatnot, but it would be nice if some of the other businesses in Santa Fe, you know, decide to help sponsor our team. I sent out over 100 emails to businesses in the off season and only two got back to me.”
In truth, few baseball fans or managers complain about the long historic connections between alcohol, tobacco and baseball. In terms of commerce, they had coexisted, happily, for decades. Cannabis is a new player on that field.
As for Best Daze, its decision to sponsor the team likely is rooted in promotional self-interest and supporting the community. Rogan has every right to voice his disagreement about the product, but he cannot deny Best Daze's involvement is important to the team's viability. If it weren't, the club wouldn't need sponsors.
As for his concerns about the field, well, not every yard can look like Dodger Stadium. And while it's easy to respect his concerns — he cares about his team — Rogan needs to remember this is the Pecos League. That's why the ballpark is imperfect, cannabis outlets advertise on players' hats and the highlights are never on ESPN.
Perspective. It's about perspective.
Airing complaints doesn’t make Rogan a bad guy. But it doesn't mean he's right, either.