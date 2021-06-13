Anyone looking outside and seeing visible smoke on the horizon knows fire activity is all around us across the Southwest. What many might not know is what to do in case of fire or smoke. Staying informed when danger is near is always a good idea.
Find out what’s happening in New Mexico at nmfireinfo.com. There, it's simple to discover locations of fires, their size, how big a crew is fighting any individual blaze and potential threats to populated areas.
The site also offers advice on how to be ready not just during fire season but year-round. As has been said many times, careful preparation is one of the best ways to stop a fire from destroying homes and buildings — and those steps start early.
For property owners who live near areas vulnerable to burning, it’s important to create defensible space, clear leaves and debris and identify evacuation routes in case the worst-case scenario happens. Creating a buffer around homes not only can stop the fire but also offers a safer space for firefighters to work. Having a bag ready to go — with extra clothing, medicines, contact lists, important papers and documents — can make the difference in getting out in time.
For people who are visiting the outdoors, learn about fire restrictions ahead of time. The forest might be too dry to operate machinery — a spark from a chain saw can cause an inferno just like a lightning strike, tossed cigarette butt or downed power line can. Restrictions can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/r3/safety.
Without rain, additional restrictions likely are coming to forests, Bureau of Land Management areas, state and other public lands. It’s essential to know what is allowed before heading out. No one wants to arrive for a hike to find the trails are closed.
For people who live in cities such as Santa Fe, keeping up with nearby fires also can be crucial. Large fires from Arizona and other states are spreading smoke into New Mexico, and air quality is suffering as a result. That puts people with respiratory issues at risk. When heavy smoke is present, prolonged outside activity is not advisable. The state Department of Health operatesnmtracking.org/fire to help people find out what is happening and offers advice on avoiding respiratory problems because of smoke.
The problem hit closer to home when the Rincon Fire began Thursday in the Santa Fe National Forest west of Mora. It's in rocky, high terrain, a place hard to fight. Fire managers said expect to see heavy smoke because so many trees are dead because of insects — there's a lot of fuel ready to burn.
In short, it’s business as usual in the arid Southwest. The forecast, according to the U.S. Forest Service, calls for more hot and dry weather in the days ahead, with lightning strikes possible. That means an already active fire season could expand. Given the extreme conditions, likely to worsen as summer progresses, staying informed about what is happening is essential.
Before a crisis occurs, visit the various websites with fire information, health advice and other tips for navigating wildfire season. The Southwest is burning — let's do our part to stay ahead of the flames.
