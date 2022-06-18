In a nation of checks and balances, of systems that are designed to work to maintain a functioning democracy, it is the courageous individual who has prevented our system of government from falling into chaos.
As the hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection unfold on television, we see how close the United States came to losing its way. Hearings are taking place now, revealing how the assault on the Capitol occurred. More are scheduled this week.
Watching them is both entertainment and an important civic duty, no matter your political preference.
How did the United States wind up in such a mess? Using a preposterous theory, White House attorney John Eastman attempted to persuade the vice president — who oversees the certification of the presidential election — that he alone could choose among electors to select a president. Eastman wanted Vice President Mike Pence to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election even if the voters of this nation had decided otherwise.
Pence refused, even with members of a pro-Trump mob threatening to make him pay for that decision with his life.
The scheme was brilliant, if unconstitutional. Eastman believed the 12th Amendment was the key to delivering the result Trump so desired. It provides that “the President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.”
Seven states — New Mexico was one — sent two slates of electors to Congress. One slate stood for the winner of that state’s election, Joe Biden, and the other for Trump.
All Pence had to do was defer the counting of the disputed electors and declare Trump the winner. Without the votes from the seven disputed states, Trump would have been ahead in the electoral vote count, 232 votes to 222 votes for Biden.
If that didn’t work, the Republicans would have gone to court. Anything to delay the transfer of power.
Pence’s refusal to endorse what essentially would have been the overthrow of legitimate election results by a president determined to stay in power, stands in stark contrast to the actions of most powerful Republicans.
As the Jan. 6 hearings are showing, too many cowardly members of the GOP refused to cross Trump. Their allegiance was to a man rather than to the nation, their constituents or the U.S. Constitution.
Even Pence, who stood tall on Jan. 6, did not go public with the scheme when the assault on the Capitol could have been avoided.
We have learned members of the Proud Boys — a white supremacist group — were willing to find and kill Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Other brave individuals, members of the Capitol Police, prevented members of Congress from being captured and being put to death.
It is impossible to forget the sight of Officer Eugene Goodman leading the mob away from fleeing senators. With quick thinking that likely prevented bloodshed, Goodman is another example of an individual of courage.
The lies told about the 2020 presidential election — that it was rigged, that votes were changed, that Biden was not the winner — are still poisoning political discourse in the nation.
In states across the nation, election deniers are seeking to win positions that will allow them to affect the results of future political contests. In New Mexico, Republican secretary of state candidate Audrey Trujillo has said the United States is “no better than any other communist country like Venezuela or any of these other states where our elections are being manipulated.” She isn’t likely to beat incumbent Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat. But election deniers should not be in a position to supervise elections. Or be elected governor, as is possible in Pennsylvania.
The poison surfaces even at the local level, as we are seeing in New Mexico, where Otero County commissioners initially refused to certify primary election results from June 7.
This, by the way, was not a choice. State law requires it. Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes didn’t back down in telling commissioners the election was run in a fair and secure manner; County Attorney R.B. Nichols told commissioners — his bosses — what the law required and what penalties were possible. Both county officials made sure the system worked, as did Toulouse Oliver, who sued the commission when it initially declined to do its job. The threat of criminal charges and a state Supreme Court order to certify worked, and preparations for the general election can proceed.
Back in Washington, D.C., the hearings on a plot to overthrow a legitimately elected president continue. Take time to watch at least some of the proceedings. As staunch conservative retired Judge J. Michael Luttig testified, Trump and supporters remain “a clear and present danger” to the United States.
For the danger to be contained, individuals must pay attention and stand ready to act.