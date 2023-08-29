The United States failed badly during the coronavirus pandemic on a number of fronts. The government response stumbled in the early days and individual Americans spent more time arguing about the coronavirus and mask mandates than uniting to stop the spread of the disease and working to put it behind us.
In 2023, when the pandemic — but not COVID-19 — appears behind us, the nation has the opportunity to avoid the mistakes of the past as we move into colder months.
Traditionally, diseases such as influenza and other respiratory infections flare up when people head back indoors. Germs spread more easily when the windows are closed and people are in close contact. As children return to school, they infect each other, their teachers and their family members. Fall and winter can be petri dishes of infection. It happens every year.
To that mix, add COVID-19.
Across the nation, cases of the virus appear to be rising with hospitalizations following suit. In the past, deaths usually would begin to rise once cases began piling up. That could happen again in the months ahead, depending on the virulence of whatever COVID-19 variety is out there. The virus also mutates rapidly, with the new omicron subvariant suspected of being the culprit in the current increase in cases.
The spread of COVID-19 is even causing some businesses to bring back mask mandates temporarily. Some schools are reinstating the mask mandate, as are hospitals and clinics across the country. This time, let's not make such efforts another political squabble.
Public health officials know what works to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks, distancing and vaccinations are proven tools that reduce incidence of the disease. Using them when the increase in virus cases indicates caution will help everyone get through the winter.
If, that is, we can avoid another painful public confrontation.
It is more difficult to know exactly where the nation is in its battle against COVID-19 because tracking tools are less engaged than during the pandemic. Testing is not as available, and case numbers often do not include results of home testing. New Mexico can help track the disease if public health officials urge testing — and the state makes sure tests are plentiful and accessible — so those infected can isolate.
The World Health Organization is concerned newer cases can be attributed to the subvariant EG.5, dubbed Eris. That's a strain of omicron health officials consider “a variant of concern” because it has the potential to mutate into a more contagious or severe form of the disease.
The concern should unite everyone — stopping the spread of a virus that mutates beyond control and has the potential to kill. Remember, more than 1 million people in the United States have died as a result of COVID-19.
As fall approaches, the best bet for humanity is to stop wielding COVID-19 as a political club so we can keep each other safe. Immunocompromised and sick people, especially, should wear their masks and keep their distance as cases rise.
Others should be considerate and compassionate — wear a mask without complaint if that's what your doctor's office requires. Schools might decide to go to remote learning if diseases are too widespread — and not just COVID-19, but influenza or RSV.
In addition to schools that require masks, some districts in Kentucky and Texas already have canceled classes to prevent contagion. This is the new normal in a season of contagion.
And that new normal, post-pandemic, is going to be hard enough to navigate without continual and counterproductive bickering.