The United States failed badly during the coronavirus pandemic on a number of fronts. The government response stumbled in the early days and individual Americans spent more time arguing about the coronavirus and mask mandates than uniting to stop the spread of the disease and working to put it behind us.

In 2023, when the pandemic — but not COVID-19 — appears behind us, the nation has the opportunity to avoid the mistakes of the past as we move into colder months.

Traditionally, diseases such as influenza and other respiratory infections flare up when people head back indoors. Germs spread more easily when the windows are closed and people are in close contact. As children return to school, they infect each other, their teachers and their family members. Fall and winter can be petri dishes of infection. It happens every year.

