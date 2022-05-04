That the U.S. Supreme Court was going to restrict further a woman’s right to bodily autonomy was never in doubt — the current conservative-leaning court was built to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion choice in the first three months of pregnancy.
However, a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion to online news organization Politico indicates — at least in the first go-round — that Roe v. Wade will be struck down, sending the issue of abortion back to the states.
Such a move would overturn 50 years of legal precedent and allow states to restrict abortion access how they choose.
Immediately, millions would be affected. Thirteen states have trigger laws to stop abortions, designed to go into effect once Roe is overturned. Another five states — New Mexico used to be one — have a pre-Roe statute on the books banning abortion that now would go into effect.
At least 11 states would restrict abortions to 22 weeks or earlier and likely would go further to ban it outright in the months to come. More than half of the United States, in other words, would limit the reproductive choices of women.
However, the draft opinion was leaked.
Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the draft is genuine, but initial opinions often undergo transformation before being issued. He has launched an investigation into who leaked the opinion, a huge breach of court protocol.
What we are reading now, in other words, likely already has changed. Supreme Court experts say drafts can be rewritten as many as 12 times, with votes changing as a result. Justice Samuel Alito is writing for the majority.
Chief Justice Roberts has been reluctant to overturn established law, preferring to restrict abortion rights one decision at a time. That’s why many court observers believe the leak came from a conservative who did not want the 5-4 majority to waffle. Others are blaming the left. Who leaked the document may remain a mystery, but the contents of the decision — whether a complete reversal or a narrowing of rights — will be clear when the ruling is released in June.
Advocates for a woman’s choices always knew the 2018 Mississippi law at the heart of the opinion had the potential to be a death knell for abortion rights.
The law made most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than Roe allows. It was blocked immediately after passage, setting up the court fight.
The state petitioned the Supreme Court — the case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — to uphold its law, overrule Roe and also upend the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision. That case ruled that states could not place an “undue burden” on the right to abortion before fetal viability.
The draft decision as written would strike Roe and Casey, saying they “must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
Congress for 50 years has failed in its duty to codify reproductive rights for women. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, supporters of women’s reproductive rights must push for a federal law protecting abortion rights — conservatives already are proposing a national ban on abortion. With a tied Senate, protecting abortion rights is nearly impossible — the margin of victory is 60 votes because of the filibuster.
Still, the attempt must be made: Reform the filibuster for this vote and bring along the two Republican senators who say they support women’s rights to make decisions about their health and bodies. Protection for reproductive rights has passed the House. The Senate has the power to act.
Alito, in writing the draft, says Roe “short-circuited” the democratic process. Getting Congress to enshrine in law an essential right for women embraces democracy. A Washington Post-ABC News poll taken last week showed 54 percent of Americans still support the landmark decision.
When abortions are illegal, they don’t stop. They just become unsafe. Women die or are made criminals. With abortion rights protected, perhaps the debate could focus on what truly matters — preventing unwanted and unplanned pregnancies so all babies are welcomed and loved. Such policies would drastically reduce abortion and sustain the rights of women.