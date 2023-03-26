Construction on the long-promised Pojoaque Basin regional water system is finally making headway — which means communication to future water customers matters now more than ever.
This system will change a way of life for many in the Pojoaque Valley. Open and frequent communication with residents about progress, or lack thereof, is key to a successful launch. Eventually, hundreds of residents will be abandoning their wells to hook up to a water system utilizing and treating Rio Grande water.
This multimillion-dollar water system is designed to ease demand on area wells and streams, while at the same time settling the claims from the Aamodt litigation dating back to 1966. A federal, state and county project, New Mexico is contributing $100 million and Santa Fe County $17.5 million, with federal agencies authorized to spend up to $413 million.
A meeting Wednesday night, with around 150 people in attendance, showed once again that the public’s questions about Aamodt are never-ending.
The finished system will have treatment facilities, storage tanks and 150 miles of pipeline to supply up to 4,000 acre-feet of drinkable water a year. That’s about 1.3 billion gallons to be divided among area pueblos and other customers. Some 2,500-acre feet of that total is slated for Nambe, Tesuque, San Ildefonso and Pojoaque Pueblos, with the remainder, 1,500 acre-feet, to other water users in the basin. Completion is set for 2028.
The update meeting on Wednesday is one of the few recent opportunities residents have had to ask questions, something Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen believes is crucial. Concerned about the project falling behind, she’s traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit the Bureau of Reclamation, with a meeting with residents scheduled shortly thereafter. The meeting had to be postponed once because of bad weather but finally took place Wednesday, with residents peppering federal, state, county and tribal officials with questions.
Will the system be reliable? Will there be enough water in the Rio Grande in the first place, considering drought and hotter temperatures amid climate change? Will people be able to afford the water? With a well, once the shaft is dug and the well established, costs are low until something breaks.
Residents also are worried that water set aside for their system — water they are owed in return for giving up wells — might end up being shipped to Santa Fe to make money. That’s a point of concern officials need to talk about more. Pojoaque Basin residents must have priority rights, period. (Editor’s note: Newspaper owner Robin Martin is a party to the now-settled Aamodt suit.)
These are contentious matters. The Aamodt case, filed in 1966, was spurred by concerns the basin lacked enough water for all who wanted it. As more homes were built and agriculture flourished, it became essential to settle the claims so water would be available for all. Only in 2010 did Congress approve the settlement.
And only now is significant progress being made in getting the system built. In each phase of construction all the way to hooking up water customers, there will be questions. Have frequent meetings with residents. Answer their emails or telephone calls. Create space on the Santa Fe County website for updates. (There’s a useful page with background on the settlement for anyone interested: www.santafecountynm.gov/public-works/aamodt.)
Keep building. And keep people informed. That’s how to move forward on a successful regional water system.