Construction on the long-promised Pojoaque Basin regional water system is finally making headway — which means communication to future water customers matters now more than ever.

This system will change a way of life for many in the Pojoaque Valley. Open and frequent communication with residents about progress, or lack thereof, is key to a successful launch. Eventually, hundreds of residents will be abandoning their wells to hook up to a water system utilizing and treating Rio Grande water.

This multimillion-dollar water system is designed to ease demand on area wells and streams, while at the same time settling the claims from the Aamodt litigation dating back to 1966. A federal, state and county project, New Mexico is contributing $100 million and Santa Fe County $17.5 million, with federal agencies authorized to spend up to $413 million.