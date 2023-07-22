A proposed extension of Richards Avenue is back for public discussion, and on Tuesday, residents will have their chance to review the plan and weigh in.

Representatives from the city’s Public Works Department and a consultant team will be attending what the city is billing a project open house, although there will be no formal presentations. However, people interested in the project will be able to see drawings of the plan — now known as the Arroyo de los Chamisos Crossing Project — and have their questions answered.

That’s an essential part of any project with such a long and controversial history. If approved, a bridge over the Arroyo de los Chamisos would be constructed with a connecting road built so traffic can flow from south to north Richards more fluidly.

