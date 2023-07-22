A proposed extension of Richards Avenue is back for public discussion, and on Tuesday, residents will have their chance to review the plan and weigh in.
Representatives from the city’s Public Works Department and a consultant team will be attending what the city is billing a project open house, although there will be no formal presentations. However, people interested in the project will be able to see drawings of the plan — now known as the Arroyo de los Chamisos Crossing Project — and have their questions answered.
That’s an essential part of any project with such a long and controversial history. If approved, a bridge over the Arroyo de los Chamisos would be constructed with a connecting road built so traffic can flow from south to north Richards more fluidly.
Given the history of opposition to the road extension, this final chapter seems to be raising less fuss than iterations past. But it’s early. A preliminary design should be complete in October, with an environmental assessment done by December. If the city obtains funding — the construction budget currently is estimated around $20 million — and completes design work, construction could begin by January 2026. Additional dollars will be needed to finish the design and acquire necessary rights of way.
Here’s how we got to the current moment: In March 2020, just before the country shut down for the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 people turned out for a lengthy meeting to debate whether Richards should be connected. It’s a debate that has gone on numerous times over the past 20 years. Every time, proposals to link the road failed.
The immediate neighborhood, worried about increased traffic, opposed the extension, as did neighborhoods where traffic likely would be headed.
In 1988, a neighborhood activist named Debbie Jaramillo opposed a Richards Avenue-to-West Alameda extension. The issue helped win her a seat on the City Council. Eventually, she became mayor. That successful movement killed discussion of connecting Richards Avenue for years.
This time could be different.
Growth along Richards Avenue to the south of Santa Fe is significant, creating an almost predictable ripple effect of traffic not just in that area, but in adjoining parts of town. How to relieve that problem, and make traffic flow more smoothly as a whole, is critical for the entire city, not just the immediate area.
Thus, an extension.
A Richards connection from Rodeo Road to Cerrillos Road would offer more options to drivers headed north and south, and also create a different traffic pattern coming out of subdivisions like Rancho Viejo, Nave Adé and Las Soleras. A 2019 white paper on the proposed extension from the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization offered a look into the long-term possibilities. It stated linking the roads would “provide an additional north-south corridor in Santa Fe.”
The connectivity need not stop there either, the paper pointed out. The corridor could be “extended across the Santa Fe River to N.M. 599. If this extension was considered, a likely alignment would be to extend Richards Avenue/Henry Lynch Road across the Santa Fe River and connect it to C.R. 70.” From there, it could be extended to N.M. 599.
The original vision for Richards Avenue also included access to Interstate 25, where it was assumed a ramp would be built. Being able to exit the neighborhoods via the interstate could relieve Richards Avenue traffic, whether people are headed straight to Cerrillos Road via the arroyo or turning onto Rodeo.
Either way, an interstate offramp at Richards is an idea whose time has come.
But for now, it appears the future starts with a bridge over the arroyo, and a new, north-south corridor is once again in the talking stages. Show up Tuesday and find out what the plan looks like and how it will affect your drive and your neighborhood.