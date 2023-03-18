In every legislative session, winners and losers emerge, and 2023 is no different.
Some winners can be spotted quickly — proponents of abortion access, supporters of gender diversity, backers of expanding voting rights and folks who wanted more hours to the school year all came away successful.
Rebate checks will be in the mail to taxpayers, thanks to the oil and gas surplus, and $100 million is going to be invested in the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund to pay for conservation projects around the state.
One sound, if underutilized, principle of the 2023 session was this: Make today’s dollars work tomorrow; thus, the diversion of $100 million to fund projects that will make New Mexico more climate resilient. Support for the legacy fund was bipartisan, with the final legislation a product of years of work among a variety of groups that understand the necessity of caring for the state’s land, water and air.
The give and take is a lesson on how big things can be accomplished by putting partisanship aside.
There are obvious losers, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at times. During the session, three Cabinet secretaries departed, including another in the Public Education Department. She appointed a leader at the Department of Indian Affairs — and declined to push for a hearing on his confirmation — who women’s Native groups do not want in the job. Her Department of Cultural Affairs appears a mess, yet rather than try to confirm a secretary, she delayed the hearing so another secretary will serve without confirmation.
Then there are the last-minute budget maneuvers, in which the governor inserted herself in the process. Net result: Millions of dollars in spending were not reviewed properly. If fiddling with the budget weren’t enough, the governor also canceled the procurement process to award contracts to run the state’s massive Medicaid program. Lawmakers questioned the decision and need to follow up with their concerns.
All in all, a shaky performance by the second-term governor, although she did piece together legislation to end the medical malpractice crisis, at least for the time being.
Elsewhere, paid family and medical leave, funded by workers and employers, lost out this session, but its backers were clear they will return with revisions and the support of the governor.
Another big loser? Plans to professionalize the Legislature by asking citizens to approve a constitutional amendment to put lawmakers on a salary. While we agree lawmakers should be paid, backers of changing how the Legislature works might try incremental reforms.
Start by increasing the per diem, or daily rate, legislators receive for their work at the legislative session and interim committee attendance. Hire additional staff so committee and session work is less burdensome to lawmakers who also have careers to tend. Consider using special sessions not for emergencies or crises, but as two- or three-day occasions to tackle one big issue, focusing on a task without other distractions.
The challenges New Mexico faces are not part-time work, and adequately dealing with them could mean authorizing more frequent meetings of the Legislature.
Other potential winners and losers are hard to determine the morning after a session closes.
Will tax changes make it easier to do business while at the same time maintaining necessary revenue flow? Those answers can take years to figure out. With state spending up around 14% in a $9.6 billion budget, changes to the tax code that decrease revenues could mean shortfalls once oil and gas prices decline. We won’t know until we know, which is why tax reform can be tricky.
Because our governor and lawmakers aren’t making headway in reforming or professionalizing the Legislature, it’s evident the only option is to take the system as it is and refine. Do that, and create more winners in New Mexico, both during the session and in the months and years after, when laws take effect that will change people’s lives.