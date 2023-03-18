In every legislative session, winners and losers emerge, and 2023 is no different.

Some winners can be spotted quickly — proponents of abortion access, supporters of gender diversity, backers of expanding voting rights and folks who wanted more hours to the school year all came away successful.

Rebate checks will be in the mail to taxpayers, thanks to the oil and gas surplus, and $100 million is going to be invested in the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund to pay for conservation projects around the state.