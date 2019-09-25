Interestingly, the New Mexico Department of Health is arguing in court that a statute that allows out-of-state residents to apply for medical marijuana cards should not be enforced. Why? Because Health Department officials do not believe the Legislature intended such an outcome and declined to issue cards for out-of-state residents.
The department was sued, and District Judge Bryan Biedscheid rejected arguments that the law is the result of a drafting error and told department officials to issue medical cannabis cards. Department of Health officials are appealing and grudgingly have agreed to issue cards to applicants until the Court of Appeals stays the District Court ruling or issues its own findings.
A lot about this scenario puzzles us. The Department of Health, obviously, is part of the executive branch — overseen by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. As governor, laws do not take effect unless she signs them. And, yes, she signed the statute that removed the residency language in the update of the 2007 law creating the Medical Cannabis Program.
Now, the language is written into law. We’re not sure why the governor and her Health Department leaders didn’t just ask the Legislature to rewrite the law. The January session is but a few months away; a fix is not difficult to work out — if that’s what lawmakers actually want — and doesn’t depend on bureaucrats divining intent but on the actual language of the law.
Still, we don’t understand why this law so offends Medical Cannabis Program overseers in the first place.
In an email, a spokeswoman for the department said, “The New Mexico Department of Health stands by its original position that the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program is an intrastate program that was never designed for non-residents.” Fine, but the law is now changed.
What’s more, why shouldn’t it be available for nonresidents? Medical marijuana is not legal in Texas and Arizona, but if patients there have prescriptions for conditions the plant will help, we can’t blame them for seeking it out. For people suffering from the nausea of cancer treatments of post-traumatic stress disorder, cannabis works, or at least patients believe so. No wonder people will drive to obtain the medicine that helps them.
At the same time the language of this law is being challenged, there is a push to pass broader legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use in New Mexico. Given the experience of other states, when pot becomes legal, the existing medical marijuana market suffers. That damages both the industry and patients.
Gov. Lujan Grisham has said she doesn’t want to harm the thriving medical marijuana industry through legalization of recreational pot. Building new markets, made up of out-of-state patients whose doctors think cannabis will help their conditions, would seem to be one way to ensure demand remains constant.
An analysis by the Associated Press published in June found that, “When states legalize pot for all adults, long-standing medical marijuana programs take a big hit, in some cases losing more than half their registered patients in just a few years.”
Unfortunately, that means that cannabis designed for medical uses can become unaffordable — which harms patients who depend on marijuana for relief from chronic conditions. Their choices become limited, both because some products are no longer manufactured and because of higher prices.
In legalizing marijuana, New Mexico needs to protect patients. A stable market could help ensure a large enough demand so that medical cannabis is neither expensive nor rare. Consider such issues as New Mexico enforces current laws and weighs legalizing recreational pot. In the meantime, follow the law as written and as directed by the courts. An appeal will be filed, so stay tuned.