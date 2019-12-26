Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan was being silly in a family photo posted on Instagram, making a hand gesture as he and his family smiled for the camera.
Or, the sheriff was flashing what has come to be identified as a symbol of white supremacy in the now infamous photograph, already deleted from his wife’s Instagram account.
We won’t pretend to read Sheriff Lujan’s mind. Maybe he was goofing around. Perhaps a sheriff in Rio Arriba County, despite his duties as chief law enforcement official in the county, does not keep up with signs associated with hate crimes. Lujan might not be an expert on white supremacist signals.
However, the use of this controversial hand signal by a sheriff accused of treating a dark-skinned employee unjustly and who also was said to have pulled over a driver because he had a Mexican flag on his truck is hardly reassuring.
The rise of white supremacy in recent years in the United States cannot be treated lightly. Mass killings at a Jewish synagogue in 2018 and in an El Paso Walmart earlier this year were the work of white supremacists — and observers of this hate-filled movement say such violence is on the rise.
The U.S. Census Bureau has predicted that by 2050, white people no longer will be the majority. Almost immediately, as the 2020 census is being conducted, more than half of American children will be nonwhite, bringing closer the “majority minority” future these racists so fear.
Leaders at the very pinnacle of U.S. power are using the talking points of the white supremacy movement, calling immigrants “invaders” and warning that brown-skinned people seek to “replace” whites. Top White House adviser Stephen Miller offers a particularly virulent source of anti-immigrant policies that are both cruel and un-American. In response, Miller says he is just “pro-American.”
All of that is far from Rio Arriba County, where a sheriff is charged with keeping the public safe and enforcing the law. In a climate where nonwhite people have become more afraid of their government — whether White House rhetoric or the uniformed officer who pulls them over — public figures such as a sheriff must become more informed.
Such education doesn’t have to be up to individuals, either. The association for sheriffs in the state, as well as Attorney General Hector Balderas, could offer workshops or provide tips for spotting hateful symbols, gestures and potential violent actors. With more information, perhaps our elected officials would take care about how they appeared in photographs headed for social media.
This is no laughing matter.
A state lawmaker in Washington, who is associated with white supremacist groups, is being accused of domestic terrorism because of his support for the armed takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.
The representative, Matt Shea, and supporters are said to be preparing for civil strife, planning for an alternative government — a “Christian” white homeland — when the current U.S. leadership falls, as they so fervently desire. To be clear, this is an elected state official accused of participating in treasonous activities.
Whatever Sheriff Lujan was doing in his family photo, he should take better care — especially given his questionable record and the current climate in the United States.
