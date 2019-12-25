Even in dysfunctional Washington, progress can be made. Need proof? Look at the newest national park in these United States.
Because of persistence by New Mexico’s congressional delegation — Sen. Martin Heinrich took the lead, along with U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small — White Sands National Monument has been designated White Sands National Park. President Donald Trump signed the legislation Friday, making White Sands the 62nd national park in the United States.
Such an upgrade in status means greater attention for a place, the likelihood of attracting more visitors and most of all, provides for better protection of the resource.
A president, for example, can reduce the size of a monument or remove protections for land or artifacts on one. A national park, on the other hand, is established by Congress and thus can’t be changed on the whim of one person.
Burdening the defense bill — which must pass — with unrelated bits of policy efforts might not be the cleanest way to pass laws, but in an era of gridlock, we will take progress over process.
The unique area became a monument in January 1933, so designated by President Herbert Hoover to preserve “the white sands and additional features of scenic, scientific, and educational interest.”
At White Sands, both the world’s largest gypsum dune field and the largest collection of Ice Age fossilized footprints can be found. In 2017, some 600,000 visitors logged in to see White Sands, and its hundreds of thousands of visitors a year make it the most popular such attraction in New Mexico.
Already impacting the local economy — White Sands is near Alamogordo in Southern New Mexico — to the tune of some $32 million in spending annually, supporters of the change to national park status believe the new designation will bring in additional dollars to local businesses. A 2018 study, in fact, predicted naming the White Sands monument a park could increase visitation by 21 percent and bring in an additional $7.5 million in spending a year.
For Heinrich, the designation makes Southern New Mexico even more of a draw for visitors: “White Sands National Park will put Southern New Mexico squarely on the map as a must-see destination for park-seeking travelers and will be a major boon to the whole region’s economy.”
The park designation, he believes, also will strengthen the mission of the White Sands Missile Range, improving U.S. national security. It had broad support from local leaders in Southern New Mexico — with all sides of the political aisle working together to achieve a common goal.
For New Mexico, protection for its unique national wonders is generally a popular notion. Establishing public lands enriches the lives of people living today and importantly, preserves irreplaceable resources for generations to come.
It’s a credit to local supports, our New Mexico delegation and their allies in Congress that this important measure is going to become a reality. Even in trying times, progress is possible. White Sands National Monument is proof positive.
