The White House hasn’t focused on hunger since a game-changing gathering in 1969. Last week, though, President Joe Biden invited experts on food policy to the White House, returning attention to this important issue.

That kind of attention to hunger and nutrition from the very top matters.

For a wealthy nation, U.S. rates of hunger are unacceptable, as we know all too well in New Mexico. Here, it is experienced by one of every six people and one of every four children. Too many of our neighbors don’t know where their next meal will come from — a reality that must change.

