The White House hasn’t focused on hunger since a game-changing gathering in 1969. Last week, though, President Joe Biden invited experts on food policy to the White House, returning attention to this important issue.
That kind of attention to hunger and nutrition from the very top matters.
For a wealthy nation, U.S. rates of hunger are unacceptable, as we know all too well in New Mexico. Here, it is experienced by one of every six people and one of every four children. Too many of our neighbors don’t know where their next meal will come from — a reality that must change.
As it did with so many societal ills, the pandemic underscored the challenges people in the United States face because of food. We saw long lines at food banks when people lacked the necessities to keep their families fed. We also saw unhealthy people — many with diet-related illnesses such as hypertension or diabetes — were at higher risk for hospitalization or dying.
Which reveals another key point: Too much of the food people eat lacks nutritional value. It is unhealthy, and so are the people who eat it.
Fortunately, the White House conference is aiming at developing a national strategy on hunger, nutrition and health.
The 1969 gathering, organized by President Richard Nixon, produced important advancements in combating hunger. It led to the creation or strengthening of foundational programs — expanding food stamps (now called SNAP) and the federal school lunch program, as well as establishing the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children and permanent authorization of the national school breakfast program.
As with so many issues, there are different approaches to tackling this monumental problem. But fighting hunger must not become a victim to partisanship.
President Biden wants to see Congress extend the child tax credit permanently, raise the minimum wage and expand nutrition assistance programs. When people have more money, they can buy the food they need. When they are short of funds, well-supported nutrition assistance programs can fill the gaps.
An innovation this time around is the long-overdue recognition that food is medicine. Health care programs are going to be able to pay for medically tailored meals, which would help poorer people afford nutritious food.
Alleviating hunger and improving nutrition go hand in hand, Biden told the gathering.
“If you look at your child and you can’t feed your child, what the hell else matters?” Biden said. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
For those words to become reality, much remains to be done. With many pandemic benefits coming to an end — the child tax credit already has expired — food insecurity likely will rise, just as winter comes on.
Members of Congress must work together on this issue, and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, an Albuquerque Democrat, is a leader in fighting hunger through advocacy and proposed legislation. As a member of the Hunger Caucus in the House, Stansbury was an invited guest at the conference, designed to raise awareness and bring together resources — Biden has the ambitious goal of ending hunger by 2030.
Eight billion in private- and public-sector dollars already have been committed and a detailed plan developed that is designed to end hunger, link nutrition and health, and empower consumers to make better eating choices. All of this while making sure healthy food is available in all parts of the country. By 2030, Walgreens is committing to increasing fresh food in its stores by 20 percent. Family farms will increase their donations of produce to food banks, and meal delivery services are promising to take food to people without resources.
Eliminating hunger is far from a simple task. But with the White House focusing on the problem — and bringing in the knowledge of private and nonprofit food experts — this is one war the country can win.
No one should be hungry in the United States because they can’t afford the price of a meal. No one.