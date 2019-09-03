Currently, the Santa Fe National Forest is updating its management plan. The Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition is continuing its work in thinning trees around the municipal water supply. As is always the case when it comes to handling resources, there is disagreement on both the management plan and current thinning projects.
Critics want fewer prescribed burns and believe resource managers are going too far in their attempts to create forests less likely to suffer from catastrophic burns. Backers of the projects believe they are necessary to diminish the likelihood of horrific fires and protect property and lives. That dispute is not going away anytime soon.
Within the understandable worry over increasing wildfires in the West, tinder-dry forests in an age of drought and higher temperatures brought about by climate change, scientist Dominick DellaSala has a prescription that everyone should support.
Focus efforts on protecting human life and homes. That way, whether you believe in prescribed burns for thinning or whether you think such fires are too damaging to wildlife habitat, there is some common ground — helping humans who live in those spaces where urban meets wild do a better job of reducing fire risk.
DellaSala spoke last week at a free public lecture to discuss his views on forests, fire and reducing risks. A conservation biologist and expert on forest and fire ecology, the Oregon-based scientist is not a fan of prescribed burns in wilderness. In fact, his book, The Ecological Importance of Mixed-Severity Fires: Nature’s Phoenix, is an argument for why large fires matter to the ecology of forests. The key word in the title is “phoenix,” demonstrating that DellaSala believes forests have the capacity for rebirth even after catastrophic burns.
That aside, he believes that municipalities — in this case the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County‚ can do more to reduce fire risk to avoid catastrophes such as the Camp Fire that decimated Paradise, Calif., last year. Long term, there needs to be better zoning to reduce sprawl into areas more likely to burn. In the short term, city and county fire experts can work with property owners to reduce fire risk.
That means such basic precautions as cutting back trees around homes, moving piles of firewood away from structures and reducing fuel on the ground. In some areas of extreme wildfire risk, the impetus for change is coming from insurance companies. They don’t want to pay out huge sums because homes are demolished in wildfires.
The city of Santa Fe has two fire department positions dedicated to Wildland Urban Interface and wildfire prevention. There’s also a seasonal wildland firefighting crew on hand to work on fuel management and be ready to respond to fire if necessary. Fire specialists are available to visit homes to evaluate readiness or to speak to homeowners associations. There also are grants available to help owners reduce fuels on their property.
Santa Fe County offers information on its website about wildfires, including advice on how to plant fire-resistant plants, build less-flammable structures and be prepared for emergencies. The county has an Urban Wildlife Interface Code that seeks “to mitigate the threat to life and property from the intrusion of wildland fires exposures, fire exposures from adjacent structures, and prevention of structure fires from spreading to wildland fuels.”
All of that is admirable, but it seems that before a fire occurs, both the city and county should coordinate more proactive efforts to prevent wildfires from reaching homes in outlying areas, which then could spread into urban Santa Fe.
City Manager Erik Litzenberg, who is returning to his first love — firefighting — is going to be chief of the county Fire Department starting later this month. He’s the obvious point man to work with city and county governments, watershed managers and local fire departments to help Santa Fe prepare for the unthinkable. Start by making homes in wildland areas less susceptible to fire. That’s something everyone can support.