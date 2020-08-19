That the 100th anniversary of U.S. women winning the right to vote is happening during the same week that the first Black woman will accept the nomination to be vice president of the United States signals both progress and how far the country still has to go.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California spoke Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention, telling the story of how a daughter of immigrants — her father was Jamaican and her mother from India — became a prosecutor, attorney general, United States senator, presidential candidate and, now, the nominee of the Democratic Party to serve as vice president in a Joe Biden administration.
Her story is an incredible one. As she is careful to point out, it is one made possible by the many women who came before — including those suffragists who risked their lives to win the vote for women.
Their efforts culminated in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920, with Tennessee the state that pushed it over the top.
We must never forget the significant sacrifices our foremothers made to win women the right to vote. Those turn-of-the-century activists understood that voting creates change. It is a powerful tool to create the world we want, as opposed to the world that exists.
Especially in these difficult times, when the country is divided, fighting a pandemic, digging out of an economic collapse, struggling with climate change and healing racial divides, participation in voting matters more than ever.
This celebration of suffrage is a reminder that we must not take voting for granted. Groups such as the League of Women Voters, with its national, statewide and local presence, continue to spread the word that voting is an essential part of preserving our democratic republic.
Commemorations of this important anniversary offer an opportunity to educate everyone about the importance of voting. We have time now — months before the general election — to consider the safest, most effective ways to vote during a pandemic, when gathering in large numbers is considered unsafe.
Our vote is our voice, and we must make ourselves heard. And we can celebrate progress.
Otero-Warren was an important suffragist and a woman of substance. Her work in politics, education and public health spanned decades, and her support of suffrage for women is credited with the amendment's approval in New Mexico. She was the first Latina to run for Congress.
Otero-Warren was an important suffragist and a woman of substance. Her work in politics, education and public health spanned decades, and her support of suffrage for women is credited with the amendment’s approval in New Mexico. She was the first Latina to run for Congress.
Yet her contributions, and those of other women of color in achieving the passage of the 19th Amendment, became lost in the years after the amendment was ratified. Not all women were granted the vote — white women, yes, but women of color, including Native women, had to wait decades before suffrage was theirs.
Black women who had first worked for the abolition of slavery were essential in seeking suffrage for women in the late 19th century, and until recently, much of that story was forgotten. That’s another reason the nomination of Harris to be vice president — this week, of all weeks — is so appropriate.
The United States never has elected a female vice president. Hillary Clinton fell short of breaking the glass ceiling in her historic run for president in 2016. The nation has come a long way, but more work lies ahead so women finally can achieve the equality for which suffragists fought so diligently. As those brave women knew, it all starts with voting.
