For anyone who wonders whether citizens can make a difference by speaking out, consider this: The banners honoring veterans with Santa Fe roots will again be going up, not just on city streets but along a main thoroughfare controlled by the state. Plus, the city has abandoned its plan to host people who lack shelter in a tent city on the midtown campus.
In both instances, feedback from residents made the difference.
The banners, part of the Hometown Heroes program, had gone up every year since 2019 with little controversy.
That was, until 2022.
Then, what had been a simple matter — banners honoring veterans affixed to light poles on Cerrillos Road — became extraordinarily complicated, even by city of Santa Fe standards.
Usually up from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, most of the banners have not made it up. The city's reasoning: High winds could send banners and poles toppling (although that hasn’t happened once in the years of the program).
But after months of debate, study and, finally, action, safety concerns have been worked out. There will be only one banner per pole and special wind deflecting bracket systems will be installed to reduce the possibility of poles toppling.
Even better for the future of the program, the banners will be along St. Francis Drive, as well as the Santa Fe Railyard District, Guadalupe Street, other downtown areas and a stretch of Cerrillos Road. This honors veterans all over town, and that’s wonderful.
Without citizens speaking out and letting the City Council know they wanted and supported this program, we don’t doubt it would have died or been postponed. Program founder Donald Christy and other veteran leaders did not give up. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stepped in. The state is helping, and Public Service Company of New Mexico will install the banners.
Let's pivot now to the homeless camp at midtown.
If the city dragged its feet on installing banners, it seemed gung ho on creating a tent city in open space on the onetime campus of the College of Santa Fe. The urgency was understandable. Early in the summer, the dry conditions and the many unsanctioned camps in arroyos and open spaces made it all too likely a campfire would start a wildfire.
Santa Fe, like other Western cities, is limited in how it can control public camping by people who lack homes. A Supreme Court decision requires cities to offer sufficient beds to people without shelter before forbidding public camping.
Across the country, there is a perfect storm creating the conditions that cause more people to live on the streets. It’s going to take time to tackle the challenge, one that likely will confound government and citizens at times.
Though Santa Fe residents generally are compassionate and patient with those living on the streets, more of them are making it clear they want their parks and arroyos back. And many believe the neighborhoods in mid-Santa Fe have shouldered enough of the burden of having homeless people as their neighbors.
To have a safe camping space — which is needed — in the middle of what was supposed to be a game-changing development for the town was a sacrifice too far.
City leaders listened.
They will continue looking for a space where a sanctioned camp can be located — perhaps away from an area that already isn’t home to shelters and transitional living apartments. Park rangers have been hired to focus on returning parks to places where families and children feel safe. Trash, human waste and needles will be removed — and hopefully, never deposited.
In both situations, city leaders got an earful. That's OK; it why they said they ran for office — to hear from people and enact smart public policy because of the input. It's an important lesson about other pressing issues — city finances; filling vacancies; clearing weeds and graffiti; extending hours at recreational facilities; fixing potholes; and paving streets.
It's what government is supposed to do.
Providing input requires more than a post on social media or a complaint over coffee with friends. Tell your councilor. Call the mayor. Write a letter to the editor.
When residents have their say — at least at the local level — leaders have no choice but to listen.