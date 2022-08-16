For anyone who wonders whether citizens can make a difference by speaking out, consider this: The banners honoring veterans with Santa Fe roots will again be going up, not just on city streets but along a main thoroughfare controlled by the state. Plus, the city has abandoned its plan to host people who lack shelter in a tent city on the midtown campus.

In both instances, feedback from residents made the difference.

The banners, part of the Hometown Heroes program, had gone up every year since 2019 with little controversy.

