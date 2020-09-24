Oh, Santa Fe, the place of discovery and reinvention for centuries.
Home to Native people, the land was disturbed when Spanish conquerors came, left and returned again to settle for good. The two peoples forged a way to coexist, joining forces to defend their homes from raiding Native tribes.
Then came the 19th century, with Americans conquering the Southwest, upending life and bringing this Spanish then Mexican territory into the United States.
With the addition of the third culture came a cycle of discovery that continues to repeat itself into the present day. The wives of Army soldiers wrote about their adventures on the frontier. Artists and writers “found” Santa Fe and established colonies for creative pursuits. Archaeologists, naturalists and tuberculosis sufferers moved here, attracted by the outdoors and climate.
In the 1940s, atomic scientists built the secret city of Los Alamos in what seemed to them almost a foreign land. The 1960s brought the hippies, and in the ’80s, an Esquire cover story brought “Santa Fe Style” to the attention of the world, causing an influx of the curious — many of whom stayed — upending the town once more.
And here we are in 2020, with what seems to be another moment of Santa Fe discovery.
It is, once again, the locals versus everyone else.
The disputes can be serious, touching on privilege, housing costs, educational opportunities, economic inequalities, race — all of the real challenges in 2020 America. But amid this difficult time, let us, for a few moments, offer a few tips for living in Santa Fe.
First, to the woman who posted on social media asking how to get rid of the wooden beams in her gorgeous Santa Fe casa. Um, those are vigas. They help keep the ceiling up and are a signature construction detail in our corner of the world.
Her question so befuddled posters at the Santa Fe Bulletin Board on Facebook, they wondered if the writer was having a joke at their expense. That is, until another poster wrote that she painted the ugly beams white, and her ceiling looked much nicer as a result.
Then, this week came the person — innocently — asking why all the cars were parked along Old Las Vegas Highway. People new to Santa Fe likely do not know about picking piñon, the wonderful nut that shows up in bountiful numbers every few years. Piñon is plentiful this year. To many, the sight of people on their knees, poring over the ground, coffee can in hand, was unfamiliar.
At Nextdoor, another social media site, a worried homeowner wrote that piñon pickers are invading yards. Both locals and others should know entering private property is unacceptable. Perhaps nut gatherers will think again as they pursue elusive piñon. One responder to the original post said he was packing and ready to defend his property. Piñon pickers, beware.
And so it goes, in a town where various cultures have clashed and coexisted for centuries.
Based on anecdotal evidence, it appears Santa Fe could be in the middle of another discovery period. Overheard conversations at the grocery store from people who just moved here. A robust housing market. Questions online from people introducing themselves as just off the bus.
All are signs that Santa Fe continues to draw people desiring a different way of life.
It’s easy to understand. We live, surrounded by beauty, in a place unlike any other. No wonder people want to live here. Just respect what drew you here in the first place. That is, leave the vigas alone and don’t shoot piñon pickers. When you resell your house, a year or a decade later, your wallet will thank you.
