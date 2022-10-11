For decades, employers had the luxury of waiting for top-notch workers to find them. The market favored bosses.
Depending on the field, that equation has been changing for some time, with the pandemic upending the job market even more. Now, workers are in short supply. Whatever the industry — hospitality, government, restaurants, education, business, manufacturing, health care and, yes, media — there have not been enough workers to fill essential jobs.
But employers are adjusting; tweaks to the hiring process are making a difference. Two examples — a shortage of lifeguards and teachers — show the benefits of employers becoming creative with recruitment strategies.
Even before the pandemic, a shortage of lifeguards in Santa Fe and across the country meant that pool hours had to be shortened and swimming lessons made less available — which, of course, meant fewer young people were learning to swim well enough to become lifeguards of the future. And so on.
Yet, city officials for many years waited for people to apply. Officials did not send recruiters to high school swim teams or adult clubs, or advertise widely announcing a shortage. They posted openings, threw up their hands when insufficient applicants showed up and pronounced the situation out of their control.
Similarly, teacher shortages have been prevalent across New Mexico. Again, the situation became worse during the pandemic as experienced teachers retired. Years of so-called reform, excess paperwork and endless criticism from self-proclaimed “classroom experts” didn’t help, either. Worse, it was clear not enough prospective teachers were enrolling in colleges of education to fill vacancies. Yet too many school district leaders merely bemoaned the situation.
All that is changing — finally.
Take the city, which had a lifeguard recruiting event last weekend. Instead of waiting for résumés, the city reached out to find potential employees. Wisely, officials are willing to train candidates so long as they show potential to fulfill lifeguard requirements. Those include the ability to swim 300 yards using a freestyle and breaststroke, tread water for two minutes and retrieve a 10-pound weight from the bottom of a pool.
Applicants with potential can receive additional training, become certified and get a job — at the city’s expense. There’s even a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Such hiring events should become routine, and the pipeline established so Santa Fe isn’t short lifeguards.
As for teaching, the state is still shorthanded, but the situation is much better than just one year ago — there are 690 teacher vacancies this year, as compared to 1,048 the year before. More students are enrolling in teacher preparation programs as well, statistics show.
Much credit is being given to recent raises that took starting pay to $50,000 for new teachers and more than $70,000 for some experienced teachers. This makes the profession more attractive for young people but also is bringing retired teachers back.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushed for the hefty raises, which were approved unanimously by both the House and Senate. They seem to be working, as does free college tuition so future teachers don’t have to worry about starting out in debt. Residency programs that pair beginners with mentor teachers show promise in retaining staff.
In Santa Fe, the school district took to holding in-person hiring fairs — seeking not just teachers but aides, secretaries and other necessary school personnel. At the job fairs, midcareer people interested in teaching were able to find out how to obtain credentials and get to work. The in-person conversations moved the process along.
Next year, initiatives from the governor are designed to reduce teacher paperwork, which should keep the focus on children rather than filling out forms. It could be easier — and more lucrative — to be a teacher in New Mexico, with these initiatives.
Lessons to be learned? Recruiting can’t be a passive activity, whether finding lifeguards or teachers. And changing tactics can pay dividends.