For decades, employers had the luxury of waiting for top-notch workers to find them. The market favored bosses.

Depending on the field, that equation has been changing for some time, with the pandemic upending the job market even more. Now, workers are in short supply. Whatever the industry — hospitality, government, restaurants, education, business, manufacturing, health care and, yes, media — there have not been enough workers to fill essential jobs.

But employers are adjusting; tweaks to the hiring process are making a difference. Two examples — a shortage of lifeguards and teachers — show the benefits of employers becoming creative with recruitment strategies.

