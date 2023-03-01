One year ago today, Robert Duran went to work at the Santa Fe Police Department.
He never made it home to his wife and two sons.
Instead, the 43-year-old officer died in the line of duty. He was killed in a car crash while chasing a fleeing vehicle on Interstate 25 after the report of a kidnapping in Santa Fe.
It’s the reality police officers face when they show up for work to patrol city streets. They never know if the domestic violence call or routine traffic stop will go horribly wrong. Violence directed at them is commonplace. It’s a reality of the job.
Another reality? Being a police officer is tough, often thankless. Departments often are short-handed, making the work even more demanding. The job is stressful, hard on the body and on relationships with family and friends. Crime is never-ending, with the influx of fentanyl on the streets and ubiquitous presence of guns increasing the danger.
We forget, in the very real need to reform policing, the comfort and safety the right police officer can bring to a neighborhood. Officers are the comforters after a tragedy — a crash, a robbery, a violent assault. They are the good guys and gals at a school career event, letting students check out the cop car and handing out plastic badges. They are the sleuths who continue searching for clues, piecing together evidence and solving crimes so families have closure and society justice.
Duran was one of 226 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Those numbers include officers who died by gunfire, in traffic accidents and even because of COVID-19 contracted while on the job.
New Mexico lost five officers, according to the group.
A good police officer will change lives. By almost every account, Robert Duran was a good police officer.
So, too, was Cicilio Sena, who patrolled the Plaza on his bike, making friends with tourists, kids and nearby business owners. Sena died recently, and the tributes are pouring out to commemorate an officer who made friends everywhere he went.
In improving our police forces — both for the officers and the community — we have to look at those officers who do it right, as well as examine the bad apples.
The reexamination of policing in the United States is necessary. Data gathered by the nonprofit group Mapping Police Violence revealed 1,176 individuals died at the hands of U.S. law enforcement in 2022. Too many routine police encounters escalate into violence, but that's a statistic we do not have to accept.
With better training and more emphasis on community policing — where an Officer Sena has a beat and knows the people around him — our streets will be safer, both for cops and citizens. It's a fitting way to honor all the officers who keep us safe.
Officer Duran gave everything he had, trying to save a kidnapping victim in what turned out to be a fraudulent call. His death, and that of retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter Frank Lovato in the March 2, 2022, crash, was beyond tragic.
Duran reminds us police officers put their lives on the line daily. He deserves to be remembered, today and in the future.